JAWS: 23.1 (412th at SP) Arroyo spent a decade as a solid and dependable starter in the majors despite a late breakout at age 27. From 2005-13, he averaged 33 starts and 211 innings a season and only missed the 200-inning mark once - by a single inning - during that span. Though he may still be best known for his role on the 2004 Red Sox championship club during his breakout season, Arroyo actually spent the bulk of his career in Cincinnati, where he helped the Reds to three playoff berths. He ranks sixth in franchise history in strikeouts and was elected to the Reds Hall of Fame in October.

1 DAY AGO