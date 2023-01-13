Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
theScore
Correa agent Boras puzzled by New York's decision: 'I don't understand the Mets'
Carlos Correa will spend the next six years of his career with the Minnesota Twins after a series of failed negotiations with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets cost him over $100 million. Correa's agent, Scott Boras, was perplexed by how the Mets handled their end of discussions,...
theScore
Report: Marlins among few teams considering Chapman
The Miami Marlins are one of a few clubs contemplating signing reliever Aroldis Chapman, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Chapman, who lives in Florida, is a free agent after coming off the worst season of his stellar 13-year career. The left-hander posted a 4.46 ERA with 1.43 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 over 43 appearances with the New York Yankees.
theScore
Report: Red Sox continue to target Duvall
The Boston Red Sox remain interested in signing outfielder Adam Duvall, sources told MassLive's Chris Cotillo. Boston reportedly believes the former All-Star can man center field. He's made 68 starts in center over his nine-year run in the majors, including 43 with the Atlanta Braves last season. Duvall could end...
theScore
2023 Baseball HOF preview: Downballot candidates try to hold on
JAWS: 50.9 (21st at RF) Year on ballot: 4th (8.6% in 2022) Abreu doesn't have many of the counting numbers normally associated with the Hall of Fame. He wasn't the flashiest player, and he spent most of his prime with some mediocre Phillies teams. But he was a quietly consistent and durable five-tool talent with an incredible knack for getting on base. Abreu's resume includes a pair of 30-30 seasons (one of them 30-40), eight straight seasons with 100-plus walks, and 574 doubles that sit tied for 25th all time. He also ranked top 10 in on-base percentage eight times.
theScore
Report: Red Sox bring in Alfaro on minor-league deal
The Boston Red Sox have added some catching depth, agreeing to a minor-league contract with free-agent backstop Jorge Alfaro, a source told Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Alfaro, 29, will earn a base salary of $2 million if he's on the major-league roster, according to Cotillo. If he's playing in Triple-A, he'll have a pair of opt-out clauses that can be used June 1 and July 1.
theScore
NFL attendance reaches 6-year high in 2022
The NFL experienced a big jump in attendance numbers this season. The average crowd size at an NFL game during the 2022 regular season was 69,442, the highest mark since 2016 and the second-largest figure in the last 19 years, according to an analysis by Sports Business Journal. The league...
theScore
Report: Royals want Greinke to accept inexpensive, incentive-laden deal
The Kansas City Royals want to bring Zack Greinke back for his 20th major-league season, but they want to keep costs low if they do it. In order to return to the Royals in 2023, the likely future Hall of Famer would have to sign a deal with a low guaranteed salary and incentives based on innings thresholds, sources told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
theScore
Cardinals hire Titans' Monti Ossenfort as GM
The Arizona Cardinals hired Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager on Monday, the team announced. A former director of college scouting, Ossenfort was part of four Super Bowl-winning seasons with the New England Patriots. He spent the last three years as the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel. Ossenfort...
theScore
2023 Baseball HOF preview: Best of this year's 'one-and-dones'
JAWS: 23.1 (412th at SP) Arroyo spent a decade as a solid and dependable starter in the majors despite a late breakout at age 27. From 2005-13, he averaged 33 starts and 211 innings a season and only missed the 200-inning mark once - by a single inning - during that span. Though he may still be best known for his role on the 2004 Red Sox championship club during his breakout season, Arroyo actually spent the bulk of his career in Cincinnati, where he helped the Reds to three playoff berths. He ranks sixth in franchise history in strikeouts and was elected to the Reds Hall of Fame in October.
theScore
Report: Browns set to hire Schwartz as defensive coordinator
The Cleveland Browns are planning to hire Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, sources told Dianna Russini of ESPN. Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai, and Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson were reportedly the other top contenders for the job. Schwartz...
theScore
Brady not ready to decide on future after wild-card loss: 'One day at a time'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday he'll take his time before deciding on what's next for his legendary football career. "I'm going to go home and get a good night's sleep," Brady said after the Buccaneers' 31-14 wild-card loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "This has been a lot of focus on this game. It'll just be one day at a time, truly."
theScore
Source: Chargers leaning toward retaining Staley
The Los Angeles Chargers are strongly considering keeping head coach Brandon Staley, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Staley, 40, is expected to meet with ownership in the near future, according to Schultz. He's currently earning close to $4 million per season. The Chargers continue to have ongoing...
theScore
Jones stars as Giants take down Vikings, advance to face Eagles
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — First-year head coach Brian Daboll had his upstart team fully prepared. Daniel Jones played at a level well beyond his experience. The New York Giants came confidently into Minnesota's raucous stadium and beat the tight-finish masters at their own game. Jones passed for 301 yards and...
