While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
FSU offers 2024 Edge Darien Mayo, who is blowing up
Florida State offered Olney (Md.) Good Counsel three-star junior edge defender Darien Mayo on Wednesday. The offer was extended by FSU defensive ends coach and area recruiter John Papuchis. The 6-foot-7, 247-pound edge, who made the full-time move to football from playing basketball this past season, has landed offers from...
College football transfer portal team rankings: Florida State, Auburn top 2023's top 10 classes
College football's transfer portal closes Wednesday with Florida State and Auburn narrowly edging Deion Sanders' Colorado and Lincoln Riley's USC to take home the top-two spots in 247Sports' 2023 Transfer Football Team Rankings, respectively. Florida State hopes to take the next step under head coach Mike Norvell and dethrone Clemson...
RB Caziah Holmes believes he'll make big impact on FSU in 2023
TALLAHASSEE -- Some of Florida State's newcomers spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes was among the group to talk. Holmes transferred to FSU last semester and spent the season practicing with the Seminoles as he was forced to redshirt. Holmes spoke on his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson, his running style, and what he learned about the team in his time with them last season. Holmes added that FSU's rushing success was 'amazing' this past season and he's pictured himself having a large impact next season. See below for the full interview and a few select quotes follow:
FSU Baseball: Chase Fuller, No. 1 player in the 2027 class, commits to the Seminoles
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball picked up a massive win on the recruiting trail on Wednesday night. Chase Fuller, the No. 1 player in the 2027 recruiting class, committed to the Seminoles during an Instagram live interview with Perfect Game. Chase Fuller, the #1 player in the ‘27 class, commits...
FSU offers top prospect in Louisiana for 2025
Florida State offered five-star sophomore running back Harlem Berry on Wednesday. The Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal School product is the top prospect in Louisiana for the 2025 class. He mentioned FSU running backs coach and area recruiter David Johnson when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles. Johnson checked up on him this week while making his way around Louisiana.
FSU offers 2025 4-star RB Jaylon Coleman
Florida State offered Houma (La.) Vandebilt Catholic four-star sophomore running back Jaylon Coleman on Wednesday. FSU running backs coach David Johnson was among those mentioned by Coleman when sharing news of the offer. Johnson was recently by the school. He was recently named to the 247Sports All-Combine Team at the...
FSU officially announces the addition of Patrick Surtain as defensive backs coach
Florida State made the hiring of new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. (pronounced sir-TAN) official on Wednesday evening when head coach Mike Norvell announced the hiring via a school release. “It’s an honor to be joining the Florida State football family,” Surtain said via release. “When my NFL career...
Former Florida State defensive back lands with SEC program
Another former Seminole earns an opportunity elsewhere.
4-star DB commitment set to return to FSU this weekend for another visit
Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety CJ Heard, who has been committed to Florida State since late July of 2022, will return to campus this weekend for another visit, he tells Noles247. He chose FSU over more than four-dozen other offers. The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back has been firm to...
FSU football: 3 defensive backs Patrick Surtain Sr. hire could impact
FSU football will likely officially announce the hire of the new defensive secondary coach Patrick Surtain Sr. soon. Reports broke about a week ago that the Noles would make that transition once Surtain Sr.’s playoff run with the Miami Dolphins ended. Well, they lost to the Buffalo Bills Sunday,...
Post-Searchlight
Bainbridges Deyon Bouie returns home to UGA
On Friday Jan. 13, Bainbridge High School graduate and former four-star recruit Deyon Bouie announced his commitment to the University of Georgia to play football after spending a year at Texas A&M University. While at Texas A&M, Bouie appeared in seven games as a true freshman for the Aggies who...
WCTV
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A group of cave divers is celebrating a milestone in their efforts to map out an unknown world beneath our feet. On Jan. 7, divers with the Woodville Karst Plain Project found a connecting passage between the 38-mile-long Wakulla Cave System and 7-mile-long Chip’s Hole Cave System.
niceville.com
Drug trafficking offenses lead to 20 years in federal prison for Tallahassee man
FLORIDA – A Tallahassee man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking offenses, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Stephen Jerome Brinson, 47, of Tallahassee, was sentenced to just under 20 (239 months)...
WCTV
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
WALB 10
‘Gains for Gibs’ raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) — Friends and community members are working to help a South Georgia athlete who is paralyzed following an ATV accident. Their motto “Gains for Gibs” has been in motion since July when an accident changed Gibson Stuckey’s life. His favorite scripture Matthew 17:20 speaks to his determination.
WCTV
Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
Florida Highway Patrol: Cairo man dies in traffic incident in Taylor County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an incident Monday afternoon.
WCTV
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
WCTV
Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner is facing fraud and larceny charges after allegedly altering a check from a customer. The owner of Pinky’s Moving Service, Trenton Pinkney, was arrested last week and later released on bond. WCTV spoke with Kimberly Ledford, whose father hired the company...
Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set
THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
Comments / 0