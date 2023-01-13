ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU offers 2024 Edge Darien Mayo, who is blowing up

Florida State offered Olney (Md.) Good Counsel three-star junior edge defender Darien Mayo on Wednesday. The offer was extended by FSU defensive ends coach and area recruiter John Papuchis. The 6-foot-7, 247-pound edge, who made the full-time move to football from playing basketball this past season, has landed offers from...
247Sports

RB Caziah Holmes believes he'll make big impact on FSU in 2023

TALLAHASSEE -- Some of Florida State's newcomers spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes was among the group to talk. Holmes transferred to FSU last semester and spent the season practicing with the Seminoles as he was forced to redshirt. Holmes spoke on his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson, his running style, and what he learned about the team in his time with them last season. Holmes added that FSU's rushing success was 'amazing' this past season and he's pictured himself having a large impact next season. See below for the full interview and a few select quotes follow:
247Sports

FSU offers top prospect in Louisiana for 2025

Florida State offered five-star sophomore running back Harlem Berry on Wednesday. The Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal School product is the top prospect in Louisiana for the 2025 class. He mentioned FSU running backs coach and area recruiter David Johnson when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles. Johnson checked up on him this week while making his way around Louisiana.
247Sports

FSU offers 2025 4-star RB Jaylon Coleman

Florida State offered Houma (La.) Vandebilt Catholic four-star sophomore running back Jaylon Coleman on Wednesday. FSU running backs coach David Johnson was among those mentioned by Coleman when sharing news of the offer. Johnson was recently by the school. He was recently named to the 247Sports All-Combine Team at the...
Post-Searchlight

Bainbridges Deyon Bouie returns home to UGA

On Friday Jan. 13, Bainbridge High School graduate and former four-star recruit Deyon Bouie announced his commitment to the University of Georgia to play football after spending a year at Texas A&M University. While at Texas A&M, Bouie appeared in seven games as a true freshman for the Aggies who...
WCTV

Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
WCTV

Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
WCTV

Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
WCTV

Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner is facing fraud and larceny charges after allegedly altering a check from a customer. The owner of Pinky’s Moving Service, Trenton Pinkney, was arrested last week and later released on bond. WCTV spoke with Kimberly Ledford, whose father hired the company...
The Albany Herald

Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set

THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
