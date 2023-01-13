Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
College football transfer portal team rankings: Florida State, Auburn top 2023's top 10 classes
College football's transfer portal closes Wednesday with Florida State and Auburn narrowly edging Deion Sanders' Colorado and Lincoln Riley's USC to take home the top-two spots in 247Sports' 2023 Transfer Football Team Rankings, respectively. Florida State hopes to take the next step under head coach Mike Norvell and dethrone Clemson...
FSU offers 2024 Edge Darien Mayo, who is blowing up
Florida State offered Olney (Md.) Good Counsel three-star junior edge defender Darien Mayo on Wednesday. The offer was extended by FSU defensive ends coach and area recruiter John Papuchis. The 6-foot-7, 247-pound edge, who made the full-time move to football from playing basketball this past season, has landed offers from...
FSU Baseball: Chase Fuller, No. 1 player in the 2027 class, commits to the Seminoles
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball picked up a massive win on the recruiting trail on Wednesday night. Chase Fuller, the No. 1 player in the 2027 recruiting class, committed to the Seminoles during an Instagram live interview with Perfect Game. Chase Fuller, the #1 player in the ‘27 class, commits...
FSU offers top prospect in Louisiana for 2025
Florida State offered five-star sophomore running back Harlem Berry on Wednesday. The Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal School product is the top prospect in Louisiana for the 2025 class. He mentioned FSU running backs coach and area recruiter David Johnson when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles. Johnson checked up on him this week while making his way around Louisiana.
FSU offers 2025 WR Samari Reed
Florida State offered Pompano Beach (Fla.) Monarch sophomore wide receiver Samari Reed on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver mentioned FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and director of high school relations Ryan Bartow when sharing news of the offer. FSU joins Florida Atlantic and Pitt in offer Reed over...
Final: Texas A&M 54 Florida 52
– Myreon Jones can't get a clean look off the inbounds pass, and his three-point attempt at the buzzer falls far short as the Gators lose in College Station, 54-52. TAMU has won seven in a row. – But Riley Kugel hits a three-pointer to keep Florida in the game,...
RB Caziah Holmes believes he'll make big impact on FSU in 2023
TALLAHASSEE -- Some of Florida State's newcomers spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes was among the group to talk. Holmes transferred to FSU last semester and spent the season practicing with the Seminoles as he was forced to redshirt. Holmes spoke on his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson, his running style, and what he learned about the team in his time with them last season. Holmes added that FSU's rushing success was 'amazing' this past season and he's pictured himself having a large impact next season. See below for the full interview and a few select quotes follow:
FSU officially announces the addition of Patrick Surtain as defensive backs coach
Florida State made the hiring of new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. (pronounced sir-TAN) official on Wednesday evening when head coach Mike Norvell announced the hiring via a school release. “It’s an honor to be joining the Florida State football family,” Surtain said via release. “When my NFL career...
