CBS Sports
USWNT vs. New Zealand: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel; Lynn Williams, Crystal Dunn return
The United States women's national team will face New Zealand Tuesday in a friendly at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The USWNT have been in New Zealand for January camps, and after a six-day training camp, will compete in a two-game series against the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup co-hosts. The matches are the first time the USWNT will play in New Zealand in their 38-year history.
CBS Sports
PSG vs. Riyadh All-Star live stream: How to watch Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo online, TV channel
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet again on Thursday when Paris Saint-Germain take on an all-star team composed of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players in Saudi Arabia. With the Argentine world champion a PSG player and the Portuguese talisman now playing his trade in the Saudi Pro League, the world will be treated to another instalment of arguably the greatest individual soccer rivalry of the modern era.
