Floral Park, NY

Person Found Dead On LIRR Tracks In Floral Park

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
A body was found on the tracks at the Floral Park train station on Long Island. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/CitySeby

A person was found dead on the Long Island Railroad tracks in Floral Park.

The person was found around 8:10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13 on a westbound track, said MTA officials.

It is unknown if the person was struck by a train, officials said.

Trains were operating on a 15 to 20-minute delay as they worked around the track where the body was found, MTA said.

The incident is under investigation by the MTA police.

The identity of the person has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

