FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
‘Immature’ Man Tricks Partner Into Eating Vegan Meal

A man was roasted on Reddit after he admitted to tricking his non-vegan husband into eating a completely plant-based meal. "He loves his steak and bacon and generally isn't too interested in trying vegan options. However, I've been trying to get him to at least consider eating more plant-based meals for the sake of his health," the man, who has been vegan "for about a year," wrote via Reddit.
Would You Stay In A Recycled Hotel? Check Out This Iconic Texas Hotel!

Some people are very picky when it comes to staying in hotels and others don't care at all, as long as they have somewhere to lay their head. Myself, I am very picky, I have been called a hotel snob more times than I can count. I also like to check out different hotels. This recycled hotel, so to speak, has definitely piqued my interest and I think I would definitely stay there, but I might have a hard time getting a room.
Let's-a-go (to Hollywood)! First US 'Super Mario' theme park to open

Nintendo's first theme park outside of its native Japan will open in California next month, just weeks before Mario gets the big-screen treatment in a major new Hollywood film. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures -- the Hollywood film studio that shares its parent company with the theme park -- will release "The Super Mario Bros.
