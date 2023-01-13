ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Island, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Woman stabbed to death by 82-year-old husband, deputies say

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stabbing Wednesday claimed the life of a woman at a home between Grovetown and Harlem. The slaying was reported at 12:15 p.m. at 3738 Gordon Highway in Columbia County. Dispatchers said they got a call from 82-year-old Robert Bennett stating that he had just stabbed...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man accused of an aggravated assault. Benjamin Odom is a suspect in the aggravated assault Tuesday near Powell Road. He is known to frequent multiple hotels near Jimmie Dyess Parkway in Columbia County as well as hotels on Washington Road in Richmond County.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in armed robberies at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office captured a suspect who was being sought in connection with an armed robbery. Chezere Coppock, 33, was arrested in connection with the incident just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Super 8 motel at 3026 Washington Road. A man told...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputy accused of bringing contraband to inmates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has been arrested over allegations he brought contraband to jail inmates. On Jan. 9, the agency was made aware of an allegation that Deputy Jermaine Rockett was bringing in contraband to inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office responds to stabbing in Grovetown

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene of a reported stabbing in Grovetown. Details are limited, but we do know that it happened at a home on Gordon Hwy. FOX54 has a crew on its way to the scene. We will update...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Mom of shooting victim calls for young people to ‘put the guns down’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 20-year-old Lawrence Stephens and 19-year-old Jamari Williams in connection to a shooting near Olmstead Homes in October. Authorities say they’re wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Kyan Bowie. Three other suspects ranging from 17 to...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Pregnant woman dead following crash in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a deadly crash in Burke County. Authorities say the incident happened right after 9:00 Wednesday morning on Story Mill Road between Corley Road and Winter Road. According to the deputy on the scene, the crash involved an SUV with two women up front […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

‘Why did it take so long’: Scott family mourns over child’s death

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says swim instructor, Lexie Tenhuisen was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 4-year-old Izzy Scott. She has since been released on a 10,000 dollar bond. But Scott’s family is now speaking out about this step closer...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies safely locate missing woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies canceled the alert for the woman who was missing on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, has been located and is reported fine. Lee had last been seen on Jan. 12, getting into a black vehicle, according to authorities.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

FOUND: 20-year-old woman missing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The sheriff's office says Elizabeth Lee has been found. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Twenty-year-old Elizabeth Lee was last seen at around 2 p.m. Jan. 12 in the area around Ravenwood Dr. and Montebello...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken County teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WFXG) - An Aiken County teacher is on administrative leave after her arrest last week. Raquel Stevens is one of four people arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after the investigation into an assault on a teenager led investigators to serve warrants at houses in Beech Island and North Augusta. The sheriff's office has charged Stevens with possession of anabolic steroids, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Convicts in Augusta murder case get mixed news in appeals

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction and life sentence of one suspect for a 2012 slaying and other crimes, while ordering a new trial for another defendant. The crimes happened on Aug. 3, 2012. A few weeks later, a Richmond County grand jury indicted...
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

Traffic stops lead to DUI arrest, drug charges, stolen firearm recovery in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) Multiple traffic stops result in the arrest of multiple people in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Police Department, along with answering calls for service on Saturday, January 14th, deputies were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI, the discovery of other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of someone unlawfully carrying a firearm.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
WILLISTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy