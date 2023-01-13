Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger's New $32 Million Store Update: A Glimpse into the Future of Grocery Shopping!Ty D.Augusta, GA
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAugusta, GA
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Related
WRDW-TV
Woman stabbed to death by 82-year-old husband, deputies say
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stabbing Wednesday claimed the life of a woman at a home between Grovetown and Harlem. The slaying was reported at 12:15 p.m. at 3738 Gordon Highway in Columbia County. Dispatchers said they got a call from 82-year-old Robert Bennett stating that he had just stabbed...
WRDW-TV
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man accused of an aggravated assault. Benjamin Odom is a suspect in the aggravated assault Tuesday near Powell Road. He is known to frequent multiple hotels near Jimmie Dyess Parkway in Columbia County as well as hotels on Washington Road in Richmond County.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in armed robberies at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office captured a suspect who was being sought in connection with an armed robbery. Chezere Coppock, 33, was arrested in connection with the incident just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Super 8 motel at 3026 Washington Road. A man told...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputy accused of bringing contraband to inmates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has been arrested over allegations he brought contraband to jail inmates. On Jan. 9, the agency was made aware of an allegation that Deputy Jermaine Rockett was bringing in contraband to inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
Search underway in Augusta for motel armed robbery suspect
Investigators are searching for a man wanted in reference to an armed robbery that happened at the Super 8 Motel on Washington Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Man wanted for questioning by RCSO after woman says her lawnmower was taken
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is wanted for questioning after a woman claims that her lawnmower was stolen. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown white man with a white beard drove up to the woman’s driveway in a moped and grabbed the woman’s Orange Yardmax push lawnmower by the handles, […]
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to stabbing in Grovetown
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene of a reported stabbing in Grovetown. Details are limited, but we do know that it happened at a home on Gordon Hwy. FOX54 has a crew on its way to the scene. We will update...
WRDW-TV
Mom of shooting victim calls for young people to ‘put the guns down’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 20-year-old Lawrence Stephens and 19-year-old Jamari Williams in connection to a shooting near Olmstead Homes in October. Authorities say they’re wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Kyan Bowie. Three other suspects ranging from 17 to...
Pregnant woman dead following crash in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a deadly crash in Burke County. Authorities say the incident happened right after 9:00 Wednesday morning on Story Mill Road between Corley Road and Winter Road. According to the deputy on the scene, the crash involved an SUV with two women up front […]
WRDW-TV
‘Why did it take so long’: Scott family mourns over child’s death
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says swim instructor, Lexie Tenhuisen was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 4-year-old Izzy Scott. She has since been released on a 10,000 dollar bond. But Scott’s family is now speaking out about this step closer...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting, including unborn child in Greenwood
Another man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting where two people were killed, including an unborn child in Greenwood.
WLTX.com
Woman describes hearing gunshots near hotel where suspect is barricaded
West Columbia Police now say shots were fired by a suspect who remains barricaded inside a hotel just off Interstate 26. Here's what a woman nearby saw and heard.
WRDW-TV
Family of Aiken man found burned in car speaks for the first time
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a week since we learned the name of the man who was found burned, in his car and murdered on an old dirt road in Aiken. According to authorities, the fire didn’t kill him. Trey Powell’s cause of death was ruled homicidal...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies safely locate missing woman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies canceled the alert for the woman who was missing on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, has been located and is reported fine. Lee had last been seen on Jan. 12, getting into a black vehicle, according to authorities.
Students wear pink for Jefferson County 13-year-old shot by brother
Students and staff at Jefferson County Middle School and across the district wore pink on Tuesday to show support for 13-year-old A'Rhianna.
wfxg.com
FOUND: 20-year-old woman missing in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The sheriff's office says Elizabeth Lee has been found. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Twenty-year-old Elizabeth Lee was last seen at around 2 p.m. Jan. 12 in the area around Ravenwood Dr. and Montebello...
wfxg.com
Aiken County teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WFXG) - An Aiken County teacher is on administrative leave after her arrest last week. Raquel Stevens is one of four people arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after the investigation into an assault on a teenager led investigators to serve warrants at houses in Beech Island and North Augusta. The sheriff's office has charged Stevens with possession of anabolic steroids, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.
WRDW-TV
Convicts in Augusta murder case get mixed news in appeals
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction and life sentence of one suspect for a 2012 slaying and other crimes, while ordering a new trial for another defendant. The crimes happened on Aug. 3, 2012. A few weeks later, a Richmond County grand jury indicted...
abccolumbia.com
Traffic stops lead to DUI arrest, drug charges, stolen firearm recovery in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) Multiple traffic stops result in the arrest of multiple people in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Police Department, along with answering calls for service on Saturday, January 14th, deputies were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI, the discovery of other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of someone unlawfully carrying a firearm.
Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
Comments / 0