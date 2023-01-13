"Iga Swiatek better watch out": Former Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig believes Coco Gauff or Jessica Pegula will win 2023 Australian Open

Read full article on original website
Gauff "ready to leave behind the tag of teenage phenomenon": "It is time to be known as a Grand Slam champion"
Coco Gauff is ready to shake off the tag of 'teenage phenomenom' as she wants to be known as a grand slam champion in the future. Gauff played in a grand slam final before however, she was unable to get the job done. She faced a very strong Iga Swiatek and simply didn't have enough to win the match. She is keen on changing that in the near future and she explained that in her BBC column ahead of the Australian Open writing:
Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and the superstar clash of tennis’ future and present
As Emma Raducanu continues to navigate the tangly pressures of expectation and progress at the Australian Open, she will come face to face with an opponent in Coco Gauff who can relate to her experiences on a level that few can reach. Given their tennis breakthroughs have followed similar trajectories, it is an astonishing boost to the Australian Open that it gets to stage the first ever meeting between Raducanu and Gauff - two of the sport’s most prominent names, let alone teenage stars - on what is only the third day of competition on Wednesday.They burst onto the...
Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova
MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Gauff gets perfect revenge against doubles world no. 1 as she continues winning streak
Coco Gauff certainly wanted to forget how the 2022 season ended, and it seems that she did that really well as she entered 2023 with six consecutive victories. Moreover, the 18-year-old American won all twelve sets in those six victories, as she defeated doubles world no. 1 Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open.
Raducanu discusses mouth watering Gauff clash: "Part of the next generation of tennis really, it's going to be a great match"
All eyes were on Emma Raducanu as usual but more so with another recent injury scare for the former US Open champion at the ASB Classic in Auckland. But it was an emphatic opening win for the Brit who will face Coco Gauff in a mouth watering second round clash at the Australian Open.
"Has a reigning Wimbledon champ ever been so quickly disregarded?": Journalist Ben Rothenberg on Rybakina being shunted onto Court 13 for Australian Open first round tie
Tennis journalist Ben Rothernberg questions the Australian Open court selection with reigning Wimbledon champ Rybakina playing on court 13. Organising the early round of a tennis grand slam can be a logistical nightmare as some big names simply will have to play on the smaller. That's what happened to Elena Rybakina who is the reigning Wimbledon champion. She will play her 1st round match on Court No. 13 which Rothenberg questioned.
"He's the one that is fit and healthy and playing the best tennis, but he has to go out and prove it": Henman believes Djokovic will win GOAT debate
Tim Henman clearly sees Novak Djokovic as the winner of the longstanding GOAT debate but it's on Djokovic to go out and prove it on the courts. Novak Djokovic is in the best position to end up as GOAT according to Henman as he's still playing at a very high level despite his age. Federer is retired and Nadal is dealing with a lot more physical issues with Djokovic giving the Serbian a clear edge in the race. Despite that, Henman thinks he has to prove it:
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: draw and schedule of matches
MELBOURNE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic will start his Australian Open campaign against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena as the Serbian seeks to win a record-extending 10th crown in Melbourne when the year's first Grand Slam begins on Monday.
Coco Gauff column on playing Emma Raducanu at Australian Open, boxing and forming friendships
Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her second piece at the Australian Open, the American seventh seed discusses facing Britain's Emma Raducanu in a blockbuster second-round match on Wednesday.
"It definitely took the air out of the building for sure" - John McEnroe devastated over Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the Australian Open
John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open was a “total bummer” that “took the air out of the building”. Kyrgios pulled out of his home Grand Slam on the first day of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Aussie is not only one of tennis' great entertainers but appeared to be a potential contender for the title after an impressive 2022 season that included reaching the Wimbledon final.
Australian Open order of play: Day 2 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Ons Jabeur
Novak Djokovic headlines the second day of action at the Australian Open as the nine-time tournament champion returns to Melbourne Park for his first competitive match since being deported from the country 12 months ago.Djokovic takes on the Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena in the opening round and is expected to get another warm welcome at the Rod Laver Arena, as he begins his quest for a 10th Australian Open title and record-equaling 22nd grand slam.Elsewhere, Andy Murray takes on Matteo Berrettini in a tough opening match for the former world No 1. Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia...
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
Daniil Medvedev lashes out at Australian Open fan: ‘F–k off’
Daniil Medvedev lashed out at a presumed heckler during his opening match of the 2023 Australian Open. The Russian tennis pro opened this year’s tournament Monday with a first-round match against American Marcos Giron at Rod Laver Arena. But as Medvedev was about to finish the match, he turned around to a spectator and yelled for them to “f–k off.” The crowd audibly gasped. Medvedev, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, had won the first two sets, 6-0, 6-1. The incident came during the final game of the third set when he was up 5-2. Medvedev was hit with a code violation by...
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
Tsitsipas believes Rune is too obsessed with tennis: "I’m just worried about him burning out"
Stefanos Tsitsipas got a very good chance to get to know Holger Rune as they both use the Patrick Mouratoglou facilities and he saw how obsessed with tennis he is. Tsitsipas can understand the commitment to the sport as he's quite committed himself but according to Tsitsipas Rune is on another level. He played against him at last year's Roland Garros and Rune won rather comfortably. Speaking about the Danish rising star, Tsitsipas noted his commitment to the sort:
Tennis legend slams Nick Kyrgios over Australian Open knee injury
Todd Woodbridge has laid some of the blame for Nick Kyrgios' devastating knee injury at the feet of the Aussie star, saying his preparation for the Australian Open was lacking. Kyrgios was a shock withdrawal from his home grand slam on Monday afternoon, revealing he'd suffered a partially torn meniscus...
"I think having a child is the most freeing and the most loving act that can happen to you" - Evert believes Osaka will be an 'awesome mum'
Chris Evert was delighted to hear that Naomi Osaka will become a mother and she shared her thoughts on the matter by explaining that it might be freeing for her. Osaka has dealt with some mental health issues in the past two years and Evert thinks that stepping away from the chaos of tennis and simply enjoying motherhood could be very freeing to her. She is a mother herself so she knows what the experience entails. Speaking to Eurosport, Evert said:
Nadal voices displeasure at poor Australian Open ball quality: "After a couple of hits, the ball loses the pressure"
Rafael Nadal will face Jack Draper in the early hours of Monday morning at the 2023 Australian Open but as well as his poor form as of late, he also took aim at another topic in the form of ball quality. Nadal spoke pre-tournament and said that they lose pressure...
Victoria Azarenka Wears PSG Jersey at 2023 Australian Open (Video)
Paris Saint-Germain is making its presence known in the tennis world as the first round of the 2023 Australian Open gets under Monday. The latest to show love to the capital club is Victoria Azarenka. Azarenka showed up to her press conference in a PSG jersey and of course, the...
