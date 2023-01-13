"Iga Swiatek better watch out": Former Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig believes Coco Gauff or Jessica Pegula will win 2023 Australian Open

As Emma Raducanu continues to navigate the tangly pressures of expectation and progress at the Australian Open, she will come face to face with an opponent in Coco Gauff who can relate to her experiences on a level that few can reach. Given their tennis breakthroughs have followed similar trajectories, it is an astonishing boost to the Australian Open that it gets to stage the first ever meeting between Raducanu and Gauff - two of the sport’s most prominent names, let alone teenage stars - on what is only the third day of competition on Wednesday.They burst onto the...

1 DAY AGO