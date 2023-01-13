ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Letter: Grant for the Greenwich Registrar of Voters Office

The Representative Town Meeting will be voting to accept two grants on behalf of the Registrar of Voters Office this month. While the resolution and explanatory notes explain what the grants can be used for, the RTM documents do not explain what the Greenwich Registrar of Voters Office will use the grant money for specifically. Applying for and receiving grants for use by Greenwich public agencies should have details on how the funds will be spent by that agency. This information should be detailed, in writing as a part of the RTM call and explanatory notes.
GREENWICH, CT
Greenwich Hospital recognized as national healthcare leader

Greenwich Hospital has been recognized by Press Ganey as a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner and a 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award winner to join an elite group of hospitals nationwide. As a Guardian of Excellence Award recipient, Greenwich Hospital is in the top 5...
GREENWICH, CT
Abilis expands popular baby and toddler playgroups

Looking for some fun, learning and socialization this winter for your baby or toddler? Then join the Baby and Toddler Playgroups at The Therapy Center at Abilis, located in Stamford. These fun classes offer age-appropriate groups that focus on music, playtime and making new friends. The Toddler & Me playgroup offers a tiny tots class for two-to-three year olds; the Baby & Me playgroup offers classes for babies newborn to six months, seven to 12 months, and 13 to 18 months old. There are six classes for each age group held on January 18 & 25, February 1, 8, 15, and March 1. Registration is open online at abilis.us or by calling 203-324-1880 x 315. For specific times and more information on the classes visit abilis.us.
STAMFORD, CT
Curtain Call holds auditions for ‘The Wizard of Oz’

Curtain Call, Stamford’s longest running and only year round producing theatre company, will hold auditions for its spring musical, “The Wizard of Oz,” January 22, 23 and 24. All roles are open to non-union actors in this adult production. Dorothy will be cast age-appropriately. Munchkins will be...
STAMFORD, CT
Les Beaux Arts Gallery reopens with exhibition, film premiere

After three years of forced slumber, Les Beaux Arts gallery opens its doors again with a cutting edge exhibition of works by the Dr. Rev. Ed Horstmann. The show will open on Sunday, January 22 with a vernissage at 4:00 p.m., including a film premiere of the documentary, “The Marks We Make,” by Leslie Smith Kons. The exhibition will remain until March 8.
GREENWICH, CT

