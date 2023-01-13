Read full article on original website
The Representative Town Meeting will be voting to accept two grants on behalf of the Registrar of Voters Office this month. While the resolution and explanatory notes explain what the grants can be used for, the RTM documents do not explain what the Greenwich Registrar of Voters Office will use the grant money for specifically. Applying for and receiving grants for use by Greenwich public agencies should have details on how the funds will be spent by that agency. This information should be detailed, in writing as a part of the RTM call and explanatory notes.
