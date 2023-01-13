Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape penJade Talks CrimeKansas City, MO
Related
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
KCTV 5
Chiefs fans not underestimating Jaguars ahead of Saturday’s game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The stage is set for the divisional round of the playoffs. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be coming to Arrowhead, with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line. Kickoff will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Chiefs fans are excited for the return...
KCTV 5
Chiefs to host Jacksonville at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday in Divisional Round
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to Arrowhead Stadium in their pursuit of a fifth straight appearance in the AFC Championship Game. Jacksonville overcame a 27-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening round of the playoffs. It’s a rematch...
KCTV 5
KC leaders set to approve another $3M toward NFL Draft, which is expected to bring in $100M+
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Millions of dollars are being put in the pot to get the operations up and running with 99 days left before thousands of people come to Kansas City for the NFL Draft. Business owners are gearing up for more customers, fans are anticipating who will...
KCTV 5
Countdown is on! KC beginning final preparations for NFL Draft in April
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs and 31 other NFL teams are 100 days away from one of the biggest event weekends Kansas City will ever see — the 2023 NFL Draft. The NFL Draft extravaganza will kick off on April 27 between Union Station and the World War I Museum and Memorial. For a few days, teams and fans will have hope and excitement, or anger and frustration, during one of the year’s biggest annual guessing games.
KCTV 5
With 100 days to go, KCMO continues prepping to host NFL Draft
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are 100 days away from one of the largest sports weekends Kansas City will ever see, as the city hosts this year’s NFL Draft. “We can throw a football from our roof and hit where it’s going to be,” said David Lopez, General Manager of Manny’s Restaurant. “It’s exciting,”
KCTV 5
Lil Jon to perform at halftime of Chiefs-Jags
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs fans will have to be ‘OK!’ with the organization’s latest halftime performer selection. The Chiefs and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced Wednesday that rapper Lil Jon would be performing at halftime of the AFC Divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Comments / 0