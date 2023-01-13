ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Countdown is on! KC beginning final preparations for NFL Draft in April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs and 31 other NFL teams are 100 days away from one of the biggest event weekends Kansas City will ever see — the 2023 NFL Draft. The NFL Draft extravaganza will kick off on April 27 between Union Station and the World War I Museum and Memorial. For a few days, teams and fans will have hope and excitement, or anger and frustration, during one of the year’s biggest annual guessing games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

With 100 days to go, KCMO continues prepping to host NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are 100 days away from one of the largest sports weekends Kansas City will ever see, as the city hosts this year’s NFL Draft. “We can throw a football from our roof and hit where it’s going to be,” said David Lopez, General Manager of Manny’s Restaurant. “It’s exciting,”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Lil Jon to perform at halftime of Chiefs-Jags

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs fans will have to be ‘OK!’ with the organization’s latest halftime performer selection. The Chiefs and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced Wednesday that rapper Lil Jon would be performing at halftime of the AFC Divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.
KANSAS CITY, MO

