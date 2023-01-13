(VIDEO) Tiafoe jokes after losing rally to Gauff during Ukraine Plays for Peace: "She ain't never gonna let me live that down"

Read full article on original website
Raducanu discusses mouth watering Gauff clash: "Part of the next generation of tennis really, it's going to be a great match"
All eyes were on Emma Raducanu as usual but more so with another recent injury scare for the former US Open champion at the ASB Classic in Auckland. But it was an emphatic opening win for the Brit who will face Coco Gauff in a mouth watering second round clash at the Australian Open.
Gauff "ready to leave behind the tag of teenage phenomenon": "It is time to be known as a Grand Slam champion"
Coco Gauff is ready to shake off the tag of 'teenage phenomenom' as she wants to be known as a grand slam champion in the future. Gauff played in a grand slam final before however, she was unable to get the job done. She faced a very strong Iga Swiatek and simply didn't have enough to win the match. She is keen on changing that in the near future and she explained that in her BBC column ahead of the Australian Open writing:
"Physically you know singles is hard enough for me": Murray on potential of playing doubles with Tiafoe ahead of 2023 Australian Open
Andy Murray warmed up with Frances Tiafoe at the Ukraine charity event in Melbourne and he reacted positively at the prospect of playing doubles with Tiafoe. Andy Murray has played doubles in his career and he's pretty good at it. He would also like play to play doubles tennis with Frances Tiafoe but it's not going to happen at the moment because his goals are tied to singles tennis and playing both would be too taxing at the moment. He explained it:
"Only you can pull this off": Gauff and Kostyuk among players to respond to Tiafoe's interesting Australian Open outfit
Frances Tiafoe appeared at the US Open in an interesting outfit and his colleagues were quick to notice as Gauff, and Kostyuk reacted to it on social media. Tiafoe's outfit during his first-round clash against Altmaier caught the attention of social media due to its unique nature of it. The sleeveless shirt featured multiple colours spread out in a pattern which is quite a visual sight. Tiafoe even posted about it on his social media and several colleagues reacted to it.
Gauff on challenges that Raducanu has faced in comparison ahead of second round clash: "She's gone through a lot of pressure, probably more than I have"
Coco Gauff will take on Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open in the second round and ahead of that clash, she talked about the pressure she faces. Raducanu created history by winning the US Open as a qualifier and since then she's been subjected to a tremendous amount of pressure to live up to that. She's largely failed which only increases the pressure over time. Gauff talked about that and her relationship with Raducanu ahead of their clash:
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Cordae’s Prayer: Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy, Twitter Says Cordae Won At Life
After tennis superstar Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy on social media, many on Twitter are saluting her boyfriend, Cordae. The post Cordae’s Prayer: Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy, Twitter Says Cordae Won At Life appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Woman doesn’t look eight months pregnant until she turns to the side
A woman on TikTok has left people in shock by showing off her eight-month baby bump, which is virtually invisible from a straight-on view. Watch her video below:. Usually, people can tell when someone is carrying a baby but Nina Monzolevska (@ninamonzolevska) managed to leave her followers stunned, simply by turning to the side.
Nadal voices displeasure at poor Australian Open ball quality: "After a couple of hits, the ball loses the pressure"
Rafael Nadal will face Jack Draper in the early hours of Monday morning at the 2023 Australian Open but as well as his poor form as of late, he also took aim at another topic in the form of ball quality. Nadal spoke pre-tournament and said that they lose pressure...
"He's one of the most, if not the most talented guys, I've seen in 10 years": McEnroe full of praise for Kyrgios, hopes for Rune clash
Comparisons are often made between John McEnroe and Nick Kyrgios and the legendary American believes that the latter is great for the game and hopes that his Wimbledon final can lead to more hunger for the game. McEnroe believes that Kyrgios has the talent that someone like Carlos Alcaraz wishes...
"He's the one that is fit and healthy and playing the best tennis, but he has to go out and prove it": Henman believes Djokovic will win GOAT debate
Tim Henman clearly sees Novak Djokovic as the winner of the longstanding GOAT debate but it's on Djokovic to go out and prove it on the courts. Novak Djokovic is in the best position to end up as GOAT according to Henman as he's still playing at a very high level despite his age. Federer is retired and Nadal is dealing with a lot more physical issues with Djokovic giving the Serbian a clear edge in the race. Despite that, Henman thinks he has to prove it:
"I think having a child is the most freeing and the most loving act that can happen to you" - Evert believes Osaka will be an 'awesome mum'
Chris Evert was delighted to hear that Naomi Osaka will become a mother and she shared her thoughts on the matter by explaining that it might be freeing for her. Osaka has dealt with some mental health issues in the past two years and Evert thinks that stepping away from the chaos of tennis and simply enjoying motherhood could be very freeing to her. She is a mother herself so she knows what the experience entails. Speaking to Eurosport, Evert said:
"Has a reigning Wimbledon champ ever been so quickly disregarded?": Journalist Ben Rothenberg on Rybakina being shunted onto Court 13 for Australian Open first round tie
Tennis journalist Ben Rothernberg questions the Australian Open court selection with reigning Wimbledon champ Rybakina playing on court 13. Organising the early round of a tennis grand slam can be a logistical nightmare as some big names simply will have to play on the smaller. That's what happened to Elena Rybakina who is the reigning Wimbledon champion. She will play her 1st round match on Court No. 13 which Rothenberg questioned.
VIDEO: Unbelievable scenes with sound of huge explosion during Tiafoe-Altmaier match
A scary situation occurred during the Tiafoe - Altmaier match when an explosive sound was heard leaving everybody in the arena confused for a while. It happened in the fourth set as Altmaier was preparing to serve. Everybody including the players, umpire and spectators were left stunned by the sound as looks of confusion were spotted. Some screams were also heard following the sound making things even worse however it was quickly recognized that a huge dummy tennis ball 'exploded' causing the sound.
"It definitely took the air out of the building for sure" - John McEnroe devastated over Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the Australian Open
John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open was a “total bummer” that “took the air out of the building”. Kyrgios pulled out of his home Grand Slam on the first day of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Aussie is not only one of tennis' great entertainers but appeared to be a potential contender for the title after an impressive 2022 season that included reaching the Wimbledon final.
"It’s a situation I don’t want to be in, so I leave": Medvedev's coach Gilles Cervara on leaving box mid match
Gilles Cervara as the coach of Daniil Medvedev is well known for leaving his box mid match and leaving the arena if the game isn't going to his liking. Speaking to Tennis Majors as part of their Major talk series, he said that it shows Medvedev that he needs to get it right if he does this and he said it is mainly due to his coaching as a result not having the desired effect.
(VIDEO) "I'm hitting the ball and she's screaming": Bouzkova left FUMING as Andreescu screams during vital point at Australian Open
Marie Bouzkova lost out in the first round of the Australian Open and one moment in particular drew the ire of the Czech ace and also proved pivotal against Bianca Andreescu. Andreescu went a break point up on Bouzkova and during the point was seen to be screaming to which she went over to the umpire to complain only for her to say it did not hinder her.
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
