ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Funeral services set for revered Rock Hill mortician John W. Ramseur Sr.

By Andrew Dys
The Herald
The Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpMEQ_0kDrCVTI00

Funeral services have been set for John W. Ramseur Sr ., a legendary mortician in Rock Hill whose family operates one of Y ork County ’s oldest Black-owned businesses.

Ramseur, 87, died at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House on Tuesday.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Sunday at New Mount Olivet A.M.E Zion Church in Rock Hill.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Burial will be at Barber Memorial Cemetery .

Ramseur’s family has operated Robinson Funeral Home near downtown Rock Hill for 112 years.

He was the first African-American president of the S.C. Board of Funeral Service .

Ramseur was involved in several other civic, educational, and community service throughout decades of work in York County.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 13, 14 & 15

Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
MARSHALLBERG, NC
FOX Carolina

Former Employee Of Timken Speaks on Closing of Manufacturing Plant

A look at some new numbers showing just how many new businesses are coming to the area. New details about a fire that left two children dead. Furman University Receives a 10 Million Dollar Donation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Furman University received a 10 million dollar donation to go...
COWPENS, SC
WBTV

Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. A neighbor said he called 911 around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday after seeing smoke and flames. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman, identified by authorities as 34-year-old Ashley Erin Scoggins,...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
qcnews.com

1 dead after shooting near east Charlotte apartment complex, police say

A person died in the hospital Sunday night after a shooting near an apartment complex in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 1 dead after shooting near east Charlotte apartment …. A person died in the hospital Sunday night after a shooting near an apartment complex in east...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Annual Interfaith Breakfast Honors Dr. King While Inspiring Others

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is still impacting lives today. The Annual Interfaith Breakfast took place this morning, January 16, in Rock Hill sending a message on how we must work together to create the world that Dr. King spoke of 60 years ago.
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen leaving work Monday. Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 South Blackstock Road, according to deputies. The Sheriff’s Office said Ray was...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Rock Hill, SC

Extraordinary sights and experiences await tourists of Rock Hill, some of which are free. Rock Hill is a city in York County, South Carolina, situated along the scenic Catawba River and only 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. The city was established in 1852 when a significant railroad run...
ROCK HILL, SC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
4K+
Followers
51
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy