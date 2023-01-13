Funeral services set for revered Rock Hill mortician John W. Ramseur Sr.

Funeral services have been set for John W. Ramseur Sr ., a legendary mortician in Rock Hill whose family operates one of Y ork County ’s oldest Black-owned businesses.

Ramseur, 87, died at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House on Tuesday.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Sunday at New Mount Olivet A.M.E Zion Church in Rock Hill.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Burial will be at Barber Memorial Cemetery .

Ramseur’s family has operated Robinson Funeral Home near downtown Rock Hill for 112 years.

He was the first African-American president of the S.C. Board of Funeral Service .

Ramseur was involved in several other civic, educational, and community service throughout decades of work in York County.