Price quoted for traffic signals includes more than lights

Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?
NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk traffic signals are set to be replaced with Federal money in a $3.4 million contract approved Tuesday by the Common Council:. It’s the $700,000 per traffic light price tag quoted by Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock at the Jan. 3 Public Works Committee meeting that’s raised eyebrows. “The price of signals and the price of steel has just gone up enormously in the last two or three years,” Yeosock said, when asked about the expense by Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).
NPS replies: ‘We don’t want to create hysteria’ in budget battle
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools administrators took time Tuesday to respond to criticisms issued last week by Common Council members. “Underspending is always better than overspending,” NPS Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani said, defending a chart that Council member David Heuvelman (D-District A) called “disingenuous” and explaining the difficulties in planning a budget 20 months before the end of the school year it’s funding.
Norwalk Council members push back against BoE’s $27M budget ask
NORWALK, Conn. — Friction developed in the first discussion between Norwalk Public Schools representatives and Common Council members wrestling with the district’s requested 12.7% operating budget increase, a hoped-for $27.6 million bump up from the 2022-23 budget. Council members took exception to the phrase “zero funded” when in...
2023-2024 BOE Budget – Message from Superintendent Estrella and Norwalk BoE
The Norwalk Board of Education and my administration have one goal for the requested 2023-2024 operating budget: to maintain the level of service that our students and families have come to expect and most certainly deserve. Each dollar requested ensures our students can learn in a safe and healthy environment,...
Norwalk video: Colorful Tyvek
NORWALK, Conn. — Real estate broker Jason Milligan said he’s not responsible for the glowing colors on the Tyvek-wrapped Wall Street Place, though the lights appear to be coming from property he owns across the street. Wall Street Place has been stalled since 2016, earning a derogatory nickname,...
Opinion: Predictions for 2023
OMG – is time speeding up? What happened to 2022? It feels like only a few months have gone by since I made predictions for it: 2022 Predictions. I realize now that some of these predictions simply need more time – one year is not enough – for bold predictions to play out. Nonetheless, I will claim a better success rate for 2022, three or possibly four, out of ten, than I mustered for the previous year (two of ten). Here are the wins I claim from last year:
State Rep’s tragic death inspires Norwalk eulogies, call for transportation improvements
NORWALK, Conn. — A memorial service for State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, 39, was held Saturday, after his untimely sudden death just before 1 am. Jan. 5 when the car he was driving was struck by another vehicle going the wrong way on Route 9 in Cromwell.
Norwalk photos: MLK Day
NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin took these photos at the Community Martin Luther King Day Breakfast, Monday at Calvary Baptist Church Community Hall in South Norwalk.
At least three Norwalkers ask: Where’s the Council meeting?
NORWALK, Conn. — Tuesday’s Common Council meeting was “illegal,” in the opinion of its sole Republican member, Bryan Meek. Meek, appointed to represent District D after Council member Tom Keegan retired and moved to Florida during his second term, was in City Hall at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, asking fellow traveler NancyOnNorwalk, “Where’s the Council meeting?”
Norwalk photos: Ukrainian Christmas at the Norwalk Public Library
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris submitted these photos of the Ukrainian Christmas Celebration presented Jan. 8 by The Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteers in the library’s Main Branch on Belden Avenue. Tales such as The Spider and the Christmas Tree were told and School of...
What’s the name of that street?
When Alan Paton wrote “there is a lovely road that runs from Ixopo into the hills,” I searched for its name without luck. Now there is another road whose name I am looking for. This road leads from Fillow Street to Old Rock Lane in Norwalk. So, to find out its name along with Myška, my favorite walking companion, I set out to ask those whose homes border to let me know what to call it. “Princes Pine,” is its name said a young man we met as we passed the above sign marking its Old Rock Lane end point.
Norwalk property revaluation underway
NORWALK, Conn. — The 2023 reval has begun, according to the City’s Tax Assessor’s Department. “Starting this week, Vision Government Solutions’ (Vision), hired by the City of Norwalk in October 2022, will begin the process by initiating the City-wide 2023 Revaluation Project. Vision will work closely with the Tax Assessor’s Department to complete this 12-month project,” a Monday news release said.
Norwalk DPW touts ‘metrics of success’
NORWALK, Conn. — More streets were paved last year than in 2021, Norwalk Department of Public Works engineers said Tuesday. More concrete sidewalks were completed, and drainage improvements increased significantly. Tree plantings shot up 237%. “All this work that we’re able to perform is a direct result of the...
Norwalk BoE looks at survey results
NORWALK, Conn. — Efforts to improve Norwalk students’ mental health are working, Margaret Watt said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. Watt, Prevention Director at Positive Directions – The Center for Prevention and Counseling, compared results from a survey done around Halloween to a survey done during COVID-19 isolation measures in 2020.
Norwalk video: East Avenue flooded under the railroad bridge
NORWALK, Conn. — A NancyOnNorwalk reader submitted a video of flooding under the East Avenue train bridge, saying it happened Dec. 15. “Wondering if there is a formal city response to the flooding at the {East Norwalk} train station bridge work every time it rains hard? If it’s not painful enough the area has been under construction for weeks/months and is constantly a mess with a prison like yard now next to East Ave pizza filled with trucks and a very {un}aesthetic chain link fence, it also floods all the time. Last Thursday night there was 3’ of water and I called the police before someone was hurt,” he said.
Camacho leaving BET to serve on Norwalk Common Council
NORWALK, Conn. — Ed Camacho has been appointed to serve as an at-large Norwalk Common Council member, filling the seat vacated by Dominique Johnson, who resigned after being elected to serve as District 143 State Representative. Camacho has been on the Board of Estimate and Taxation Chairman for the...
Norwalk P&Z Commission approves cannabis regulation
NORWALK, Conn. — Zoning regulations to govern cannabis establishments in the city were approved Wednesday by the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission, on a six to one vote. Retail dispensaries can operate near residential spaces, in a final change made Wednesday after a public hearing. The regulations are effective...
Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash with wrong-way driver
Rep. Quentin Williams, D-Middletown, was one of the two drivers killed in a fiery two-car crash at 12:48 a.m. Thursday on Route 9 in Cromwell, legislators said. Identification of the victims was pending autopsies, but the car that collided with a wrong-way driver near the Cromwell-Middletown line belonged to Williams, legislative and law enforcement sources said. On that basis, his wife Carrissa was notified at 5 a.m. of the accident.
Norwalk tax bills payable by Feb. 1
NORWALK, Conn. — Regular second installment tax bills were mailed Dec. 30. Taxpayers have until Feb. 1 to pay without penalty. “The City of Norwalk typically mails these bills out in mid-December, but due to unexpected technical difficulties, we mailed them out … December 30,” Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli said in a news release. “We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause taxpayers but want to remind everyone that they have until February 1, 2023, to pay this bill without interest or penalty either online, by mail, in person at City Hall, over the phone or by visiting one of the ten local banks in our network.”
