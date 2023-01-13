Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Watch – New Jersey’s First News for Wednesday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Travelers trying to get a gun on a plane in New Jersey continues to be a growing problem, according to the TSA. ⬛ What really killed the whales? NJ environmental groups sparring. Some are blaming offshore wind...
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ
Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes
Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
These are the top five destinations for New Jersey travelers
This cold, gray time of year is when people dream of tropical vacations, or at least somewhere exotic. In New Jersey, apparently, not so much. A new survey out says Garden Staters will be staying close to home in 2023, if you consider anywhere in the US, “close to home.”
This New Jersey International Hot Dog Eatery Is Epic
Hot diggity dog! Are you ready to have the craziest hot dog you've ever had? I'm talking about the kind of hot dog that samples the very best of different cultures around the world all on your plate. I'll ask again, who’s ready for an epic lunch on the cheap...
browneyedflowerchild.com
8 Best Flower Farms and Gardens in New Jersey
New Jersey is called the Garden State for a reason. Over 17 percent of New Jersey is filled with flower farms and nurseries, farmland, vineyards, orchards, horse farms and livestock farms. With close access to New York City and Philadelphia, New Jersey is the perfect destination to visit in the spring if you’re looking for great flower fields and gardens to check out!
How will N.J. tax our home sales after we move to Florida?
Q. We own our primary residence in New Jersey and several investment properties also in the state. Next year we plan on selling our primary New Jersey residence, declaring our current Florida house as our primary residence and becoming homesteaded in Florida. Some time after we become Florida residents, we plan on selling one New Jersey investment property a year. Florida has no state tax but New Jersey does. What should we expect for taxes?
Is this the end of horse-drawn carriages in Philadelphia and NYC?
🐴 Philadelphia's horse-drawn carriages have been paused but their fate remains up in the air. 🐴 Celebrities, such as Edie Falco of 'The Sopranos,' are pushing for a ban in NYC. 🐴 The popular tourist attraction has pitted animal advocates against local businesses. Horse-drawn carriages, a controversial...
French-inspired bakery opens 2nd NJ location
LAMBERTVILLE — A French-inspired artisanal bakery, known for its pastries and elegant décor has opened a second New Jersey location. Chez Alice Patisserie’s original location is at 5 Palmer Square West in Princeton. Now, a second location has opened on Bridge Street, next to the Lambertville Station...
New Jersey’s 2023 Driving Rank Is Announced And It Will Surprise You
There are a lot of things we love a lot about New Jersey, but driving anywhere in this state is probably not among them. One of the necessary evils, along with taxes, tolls, and congestion here in the Garden State is the endless number of obstacles that stand in our way of getting from where we are to where we need to be.
Controversial List of the Worst Small Towns in New Jersey is Baffling
New Jersey gets enough bad publicity as it is. This new article isn't helping our reputation at all. Lifestyle website Road Snacks decided to "crunch some numbers" to determine the 10 worst small towns to live in. I don't know about you, but when I think about absolute livability rankings,...
Wacky New Jersey Burger Joint Gets National Attention as ‘The Best’
Whether it's rare or well done, you'll find bangin' burgers in New Jersey. I think many of us feel the best burger in the Garden State comes right from the deck or our backyard. While I agree that there are plenty of "grillmasters" in Jersey, sometimes you just want to...
New Jersey witness reports cone-shaped object rotating overhead
A New Jersey witness at Mount Holly reported watching a bright, rotating, cone-shaped object at 2:17 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
They try to keep this tiny NJ eatery a secret. I’m revealing it
If you’ve lived in New Jersey long enough, you know that we’re pretty jaded when it comes to eating out. After all, we’ve tasted the best in North, South, Central, and everywhere else in New Jersey. So we can be pretty picky about our restaurants. And also,...
Nature Schools in New Jersey Are Becoming Very Popular, School Outside Everyday
Here's something else I have never heard of. Mom and Dad's I so want your opinion on this. Nature Schools are rather new and they've become very popular here in New Jersey. It's a regular school day but school is outside, every day in the snow, rain, cold, heat, etc. There is no building for the school. From what I'm reading there is a tent or tarp.
What really killed the whales? NJ environmental groups are sparring
Environmental groups in New Jersey are squaring off, fighting a war of words over what is causing so many whale deaths in recent weeks. Following the discovery of a 30-foot humpback whale that washed ashore in Atlantic City earlier this month, several groups including Clean Ocean Action wrote to President Biden demanding a pause on all wind-energy activity off the Jersey coast and an investigation into why a total of seven whales have perished in less than five weeks.
New Jersey vs. New York — who’s the king of sports betting?
Despite New York's entrance into the sports betting market in 2022, New Jersey handled more sports betting volume last year than in the year prior. Newly released figures from the Division of Gaming Enforcement suggest that the Empire State's sports betting launch in January 2022 did not end up hurting New Jersey as much as industry observers had been anticipating.
