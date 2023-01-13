ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoke alarm awakens La Pine resident to early-morning house fire; dog rescued, cat lost

By Barney Lerten
 5 days ago
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A La Pine homeowner awakened by a smoke alarm early Friday morning discovered a fire on the second floor and attic and was able to escape and rescue his dog, but a cat perished in the blaze, a fire official said.

La Pine Rural Fire District crews and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 4:20 a.m. to the reported fire at a home in the 15000 block of Fir Lane, Assistant Fire Chief Dan Daugherty said.

The resident tried to put out the fire from the exterior, without success, and called 911, he said.

First responders arrived to find flames coming from the second floor and attic space, Daugherty said. Fire crews entered the home and attacked the fire on the second floor, knocking down the fire’s spread in less than a half-hour. They were then able to salvage some belongings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Daugherty said. The homeowner declined American Red Cross disaster services.

