One of the biggest and most intense step competitions makes a return to Jacksonville this Saturday night. The Stompdown features competitors from a wide age demographic bringing their best step performances to Lazzarra Performance Hall on the UNF Campus. Anyone interested in a good time with intricate choreography, intense competition that still shares love for the history of the dance and competitors will want to be front and center for this comp. Doors open at 6pm. The show starts at 7. Get tickets at www.thestompdown.com.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO