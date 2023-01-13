Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
The Stompdown returns to Jacksonville
One of the biggest and most intense step competitions makes a return to Jacksonville this Saturday night. The Stompdown features competitors from a wide age demographic bringing their best step performances to Lazzarra Performance Hall on the UNF Campus. Anyone interested in a good time with intricate choreography, intense competition that still shares love for the history of the dance and competitors will want to be front and center for this comp. Doors open at 6pm. The show starts at 7. Get tickets at www.thestompdown.com.
News4Jax.com
Phone lines open at WJXT on Thursday for Wolfson Children’s Challenge Telethon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Wolfson Children’s Challenge Telethon returns on Thursday, Jan. 19 to raise money to help local children battling life-threatening illnesses. WJXT is partnering with Wolfson Children’s Hospital to host the all-day telethon at Channel 4 studios. It begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 11:30 p.m.
News4Jax.com
Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside closing maternity ward
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward, effective March 19. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital...
News4Jax.com
After acknowledging reduction, Jacksonville police notice recent uptick in street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police launched a coordinated crackdown on street racing last summer, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office acknowledged a “drastic reduction” in the problem. Undercover officers infiltrated the racing groups. Felony arrests were made and big fines were assessed. Cars were impounded, costing the owners...
News4Jax.com
Man suspected in robbery turns gun on self, hospitalized for treatment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon said police were investigating a robbery in Arlington and that they found a person who was shot. The scene was near Arlington Road and Underhill Drive, where police say a car crashed into a building. Nearby, they found...
News4Jax.com
Better Business Bureau warns of parking ticket scams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s frustrating! You come out to your car and find a parking ticket on your windshield. But before you pay that fine, check to make sure the ticket is legitimate. There are a number of parking ticket scams going around designed to get your personal...
News4Jax.com
Egg-spensive grocery bill? Food inflation taking a bite out of your wallet
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Buying food at the grocery store is getting more expensive. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “thrifty” budget estimates that a family of four will spend $966.60 on groceries in this economy as simple kitchen staples now cost more than double. It’s easy to...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner: Cowford Chophouse
Steak, seafood — and rooftop views! Cowford Chophouse in downtown is this year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner. As written by the Chophouse, Jacksonville native Jacques Klempf purchased the building on East Bay Street in 2014. The building had significant structural damage, but he told the Florida Times Union that his goal was “to restore the building so the community can enjoy a piece of our city’s history and to promote economic development in Downtown Jacksonville.”
News4Jax.com
JSO responds to 2 separate shootings across Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened across the city Sunday. According to JSO, the first shooting took place around 12 p.m. near Labelle Street. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They...
News4Jax.com
1 dead, another hospitalized after double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were shot — one of whom died from their injuries Monday afternoon in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Portsmouth Avenue at about 1:45 p.m....
News4Jax.com
‘One person’s not enough’: State leaders considering expansion of Florida’s school guardian program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State leaders are considering an expansion to Florida’s school guardian program. The guardian program was introduced after the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and provides a framework for armed safety officers to police public and charter schools. News4JAX spoke to the...
News4Jax.com
Man convicted in Brunswick shooting that left neighbor with life-changing injuries
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 29-year-old Brunswick man was found guilty last week in Glynn County of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a July 2021 shooting in Brunswick. Bruce Christopher Stephens shot 23-year-old...
News4Jax.com
Ben Frazier of Northside Coalition suggests ‘5 point plan’ to reduce Jacksonville gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of Jan. 17, 11 homicides had been reported in Jacksonville for the year 2023 — and the president of the Northside Coalition, is urging city leaders to consider new ways to curb violent crime. Ben Frazier has released what he’s calling a “five point...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Jacksonville man dead after SUV goes off First Coast Expressway, overturns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Jacksonville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon while driving on the First Coast Expressway, north of Argyle Forest Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the man was driving a Lexus sport utility vehicle in the left southbound lane...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach police: No foul play in Ponte Vedra man’s death
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A body was found Sunday along Beach Boulevard, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said. According to the Police Department, officers were called around 6:45 p.m. to the Beach Boulevard Intracoastal Waterway Crossing in response to a reported disturbance. When they arrived, police said, they found a body.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best jewelry store: Faith Jewelers
The family-owned Faith Jewelers in the Murray Hill neighborhood has received top honors this year as your choice for Jacksonville’s best jewelry store. It was founded in 2004 by Gwen and JR Strickland. According to the jeweler’s website, Gwen has worked in the industry for 25 years — and her husband is a retired K-9 officer of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
News4Jax.com
Hundreds attend Jacksonville’s 42nd Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s 42nd parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held on Monday. The event celebrated King’s life and message of equality, opportunity and service to others. People from all walks of life attended the parade in Downtown Jacksonville. The parade — which will...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best burger: Carolina Jax
This year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best burger takes us to the Riverside neighborhood — where you’ll find Carolina Jax, known for using only Certified Angus Beef. Created here in Jacksonville, Anthony Bushee founded the burger restaurant in 2016. According to the website, his idea was to bring a “taste of the Carolinas to the streets of Florida.”
News4Jax.com
18-year-old accused of second-degree murder after 3 people found dead in North Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of an 18-year-old who is accused of murder in the death of three people on Jacksonville’s Northside. Ja-Darrius Jones was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder, armed robbery and auto theft just one...
News4Jax.com
Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
