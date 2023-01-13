ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

The Stompdown returns to Jacksonville

One of the biggest and most intense step competitions makes a return to Jacksonville this Saturday night. The Stompdown features competitors from a wide age demographic bringing their best step performances to Lazzarra Performance Hall on the UNF Campus. Anyone interested in a good time with intricate choreography, intense competition that still shares love for the history of the dance and competitors will want to be front and center for this comp. Doors open at 6pm. The show starts at 7. Get tickets at www.thestompdown.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside closing maternity ward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward, effective March 19. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Better Business Bureau warns of parking ticket scams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s frustrating! You come out to your car and find a parking ticket on your windshield. But before you pay that fine, check to make sure the ticket is legitimate. There are a number of parking ticket scams going around designed to get your personal...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner: Cowford Chophouse

Steak, seafood — and rooftop views! Cowford Chophouse in downtown is this year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner. As written by the Chophouse, Jacksonville native Jacques Klempf purchased the building on East Bay Street in 2014. The building had significant structural damage, but he told the Florida Times Union that his goal was “to restore the building so the community can enjoy a piece of our city’s history and to promote economic development in Downtown Jacksonville.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO responds to 2 separate shootings across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened across the city Sunday. According to JSO, the first shooting took place around 12 p.m. near Labelle Street. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Beach police: No foul play in Ponte Vedra man’s death

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A body was found Sunday along Beach Boulevard, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said. According to the Police Department, officers were called around 6:45 p.m. to the Beach Boulevard Intracoastal Waterway Crossing in response to a reported disturbance. When they arrived, police said, they found a body.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best jewelry store: Faith Jewelers

The family-owned Faith Jewelers in the Murray Hill neighborhood has received top honors this year as your choice for Jacksonville’s best jewelry store. It was founded in 2004 by Gwen and JR Strickland. According to the jeweler’s website, Gwen has worked in the industry for 25 years — and her husband is a retired K-9 officer of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best burger: Carolina Jax

This year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best burger takes us to the Riverside neighborhood — where you’ll find Carolina Jax, known for using only Certified Angus Beef. Created here in Jacksonville, Anthony Bushee founded the burger restaurant in 2016. According to the website, his idea was to bring a “taste of the Carolinas to the streets of Florida.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
WAYCROSS, GA

