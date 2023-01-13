CLANTON, Ala. – Thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front moving quickly through the state on Thursday. During the morning hours and across the northern half of the state, scattered thunderstorms will occur. During the afternoon, as atmospheric instability increases, the thunderstorms will likely become a broken to a solid line as they move through the southern half of Alabama. Although a tornado or two is possible, the main threat with this system will be damaging straight-line winds with gusts up to 60 mph. A timing graphic is shown above. Due to the fast movement of the storms, one inch or less of total...

