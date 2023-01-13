ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FIRST ALERT WEATHER | Rain headed to metro Atlanta this week, what to expect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rain is returning to metro Atlanta this week. There are three FIRST ALERTS this week for rain. A FIRST ALERT is issued as a “heads up” for nuisance weather that could impact your day. The first FIRST ALERT is Tuesday for scattered...
Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
GEORGIA STATE
Monday evening First to Know forecast (01/16/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warmer weather is on the way this week with. bitter cold mornings expected through early next week! However, that does come with a period of unsettled weather this week that will linger through the upcoming weekend. On Monday evening, clouds will increase from the west...
GEORGIA STATE
Temperatures drop below freezing overnight again

Sunday overnight temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s. A Frost Advisory expires for most counties east of I-95 at nine in the morning on Monday. A freeze warning is in effect for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida until nine in the morning on Monday. Monday morning begins with...
GEORGIA STATE
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
Thursday evening storms damage a South Ga. church, hospital

With severe weather already starting in early 2023, what can Ga. expect in the coming months?. With severe weather already starting in early 2023, what can Ga. expect in the coming months?. trade that umbrella for a winter coats temperatures locked down in the 40s. Today when sustained 15 to...
Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as another storm approaches

East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog. The weather service is advising motorists to use caution on the region's roads because the storm is expected to create slippery conditions as well as reduced visibility. ...
IDAHO STATE
Strong Swell Expected to Affect Puerto Rico, USVI

The National Weather Service has indicated that a powerful ocean swell will impact areas of the local waters around Puerto Rico and the USVI early this week. A “High Rip Current Risk” has been issued for portions of Puerto Rico and the USVI beginning on Monday at 6 a.m. until at least Thursday at 6 a.m. A “Small Craft Advisory” will be in effect beginning on Monday at 8 a.m. AST until at least Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Path of Thursday's severe storms through Georgia

This loop of the FOX 5 Live VIPIR shows the path the line of severe storms took through Georgia on the afternoon of Jan. 12, 2023. The line of powerful storms spawned an outbreak of tornadoes with some as intense as an EF-3.
GEORGIA STATE
Severe weather possible Thursday with snowfall Friday

CLANTON, Ala. – Thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front moving quickly through the state on Thursday.  During the morning hours and across the northern half of the state, scattered thunderstorms will occur.    During the afternoon, as atmospheric instability increases, the thunderstorms will likely become a broken to a solid line as they move through the southern half of Alabama.  Although a tornado or two is possible, the main threat with this system will be damaging straight-line winds with gusts up to 60 mph. A timing graphic is shown above. Due to the fast movement of the storms, one inch or less of total...
ALABAMA STATE
Biden approves disaster declaration for Georgia after deadly tornadoes

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - President Joe Biden has declared parts of Georgia hit by last week's tornadoes major disaster areas. The counties included in the declaration are Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup. The new declaration makes federal funding available to individuals affected by the powerful line of...
GEORGIA STATE
