Konnan discussed Jay Briscoe’s death on the latest “Keeping It 100” podcast. “Our condolences on the show to Jay Briscoe. I always kicked it a lot, well not a lot, but a lot of times with the Briscoes. I remember the first time that I went to Ring of Honor and Homicide introduced me to them as, ‘These guys are a bunch of Delaware hillbillies’, which is what they were, but always nice, always nice to me, always cool. We wanted them to come into AAA. We were going to have them in this year, but they were so booked. It was incredible. I must have asked them for eight dates and they were busy all eight times. So really sad that this happened, and you know, rest in peace, my brother.”

DELAWARE STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO