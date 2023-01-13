Read full article on original website
Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System Sue to Prevent Vince McMahon From Regaining Control and Selling WWE
The Detroit Police and Fire Retirement System has filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon after he was re-elected to the WWE Board of Directors as Executive Chairman. McMahon’s return was unanimously rejected by the original board. Nonetheless, because he is the company’s majority shareholder, he removed three board members to make room for himself: George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. Following Vince’s return, two other members resigned from the Board.
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
Mickie James Wants Match With Mercedes Mone, Interested In WWE & AEW Matches
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
Vince McMahon Returns to the Office and is “Suggesting” Changes for WWE
When it was announced last week that Vince McMahon would return as WWE’s Chairman of the Board, the company’s story at the time was that he would not be involved in day-to-day operations and that the management structure would remain unchanged. Only a few days later, Vince’s daughter...
WWE Spoilers and Backstage News on Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross
– Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative, according to Fightful Select. That does not guarantee Howdy’s appearance, as they have been bringing his materials even when he is not used live on air. Last week, Howdy made a brief appearance on RAW to mock Alexa Bliss.
3 WWE Women Who Could Be the Breakthrough Stars of 2023
For several months, a segment of the WWE Universe has complained that the women’s division has plateaued. The glory days were over, they explained, because the biggest stars in the company were either distracted or departed. And it’s true that there was a time when names like Charlotte Flair,...
Backstage News on Vince McMahon Reportedly Bringing Back His Own Staff
According to reports, employees with ties to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon are returning to the company. Brad Blum, who joined WWE in June 2006 and was promoted to the Executive Vice President of Operations & Chief of Staff position in November 2019, has reportedly been spotted at the WWE headquarters in recent days, according to a new report from PWInsider. Blum had left the company, according to the report, but many people expect his return. McMahon’s chief of staff at the time was Blum.
WWE Legend Reveals He Will Not Be at RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE legend Tatanka revealed on Facebook that he will not be attending the RAW 30th anniversary show this Monday. Tatanka had previously stated that he had been invited to attend. In a Facebook post, he stated that he will be supporting his son as he competes for the state wrestling...
Finally, The Rock Can Stay Home for WWE WrestleMania
You know the moment… you know it well. The People’s Champ hits the ring… hops each turnbuckle to acknowledge the millions (and millions) of Rock fans. He grabs a mic in the center of the ring… Rock tilts his head back until he’s parallel with the sky, holds the mic close and says the words you never get tired of….
PROGRESS Wrestling’s Relationship With WWE Network and Peacock Comes to an End
Thanks to Progress Wrestling for sending in the following to PWMania.com:. [London 18.01.23] PROGRESS Wrestling‘s first show of 2023 was named START SPREADING THE NEWS… for a very clear reason, and they can now confirm that its very positive and long-standing partnership with WWE Network is coming to a harmonious end.
Nick Khan on Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Stephanie McMahon’s Future, Saudi Rumors, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics, including WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s return, the departure of former Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, working with Chief Content Officer Triple H, and more. Khan was asked if he thought the...
Tony Khan Expresses Interest In Acquiring WWE
Tony Khan has quite the bank roll. During a recent appearance on The Maggie & Perloff show, the AEW and ROH President was asked about reports of his interest in possibly acquiring WWE, if the company is for sale as rumored. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
WWE RAW Results – January 16, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 16, 2023. This week’s WWE RAW kicks off with The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso says they have been running Raw & Smackdown for the last few months but before they do anything else, they need to address Kevin Owens. Jey Uso says that Roman Reigns will teach him a lesson at Royal Rumble then says that every generation of The Bloodline will be at Raw 30 next week. He adds that they will also beat Judgment Day in their Raw Tag Team Titles Match.
Free Agent Heading to WWE, Update on the Status of Several Other Free Agents
Fightful Select has updates on several wrestlers who are currently available as free agents. – In an update on Colby Corino, the report noted that “he is headed to WWE.” The company couldn’t legally contact him until his contract with the NWA expired. Corino confirmed on social...
WWE Hall of Famer Praises CM Punk for Being Able to Walk Away From Wrestling
Following his reported backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains uncertain. He was stripped of his AEW World Championship and suspended. According to reports, he is in talks with AEW about a contract buyout, which he has advocated for.
Finn Balor Discusses His Conversation With Vince McMahon About Turning Heel
The Judgment Day faction has undergone several changes since its inception, as it was initially led by Edge, who recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Edge, on the other hand, wanted out of the group after learning that Vince McMahon planned to make it a supernatural faction. In the storylines, Edge was kicked out of the group after WWE turned Finn Balor heel.
Konnan Discusses Jay Briscoe’s Death, Says AAA Wanted to Book The Briscoes for Shows
Konnan discussed Jay Briscoe’s death on the latest “Keeping It 100” podcast. “Our condolences on the show to Jay Briscoe. I always kicked it a lot, well not a lot, but a lot of times with the Briscoes. I remember the first time that I went to Ring of Honor and Homicide introduced me to them as, ‘These guys are a bunch of Delaware hillbillies’, which is what they were, but always nice, always nice to me, always cool. We wanted them to come into AAA. We were going to have them in this year, but they were so booked. It was incredible. I must have asked them for eight dates and they were busy all eight times. So really sad that this happened, and you know, rest in peace, my brother.”
Hulk Hogan Set For WWE RAW is XXX, Why Ric Flair Won’t Be at the Royal Rumble
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the upcoming Raw XXX 30th anniversary show, among other things, on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Ric Flair explained why he won’t be attending the Royal Rumble in San Antonio:. “I’m not going to be...
Matt Hardy Teases the Return of His “Broken” Character
Matt Hardy was having a backstage conversation with Ethan Page during the latest episode of Being The Elite on YouTube when he excused himself to use the restroom. After entering, ominous music began to play, and Matt transformed into his “broken” character after looking in the mirror. Hardy...
Last-Minute Creative Change Made on WWE NXT Due to the Death of Jay Briscoe
As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced the death of Jay Briscoe. The New Day was scheduled to host a funeral segment on NXT on Tuesday night – this segment was changed after the news of Jay Briscoe’s passing, per sources, PostWrestling.com’s John Pollock noted. Instead, New Day held a “celebration” of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince losing in the Tag Team Gauntlet Match at New Year’s Evil while dressed in suits.
