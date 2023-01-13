Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Boston couple gave away $1 million a week last yearAsh JurbergBoston, MA
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Performs at Symphony Hall as Part of Boston Children Chorus' MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance with the Boston Children's Chorus at Symphony Hall. Wu played the piano as she performed alongside the BCC for their annual MLK Concert, which started...
nbcboston.com
Dozens Rally at Mass. Library to Support Drag Story Hour
More than 100 people demonstrated outside the main public library in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday, wearing rainbow-colored masks and waving LGBTQ+ flags in support of the library's monthly "Drag Storytime" event. The group came out as a response to a smaller protest of the drag event, NBC affiliate WJAR...
Keller: Task force weighing reparations for Black Bostonians faces challenges
BOSTON – City Council members voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery and its legacy of inequality. But action is far from a guarantee. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to NAACP Boston branch president Tanisha Sullivan about the possibility of reparations gaining traction.Keller pointed out that it is a conversation that has been happening in Boston and nationwide for decades, without much success. One reason for that is that polls have shown the word "reparations" has political toxicity. Still, Sullivan said she is...
Daily Free Press
Los Angeles tenants gain ownership of all apartment complexes from Boston University
Boston University, who gained ownership of four apartment complexes in Los Angeles last year, agreed to sell the buildings to the Liberty Community Land Trust on Jan. 10, allowing residents to collectively own their homes. Over 130 residents live in the four buildings, located on Corbett Street and Clemson Street...
Harvard Crimson
‘Faisal Deserved Help, Not Bullets’: Harvard Affiliates, Cambridge Residents Mourn Sayed Faisal at Harvard Square Protest
More than a hundred protesters gathered in the Harvard Square Pit for a demonstration following the fatal shooting of Sayed Faisal by a Cambridge Police Department officer. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. Politicians, academics, and Cambridge residents crowded the Harvard Square Pit Saturday as they demanded justice for Sayed Faisal, a...
Boston Resident Shares Easy Hack for Getting Into Local Attractions for Free
Not many people are aware of this.
homenewshere.com
Wilmington considers temporary use of Trahan
WILMINGTON — At the meeting of the Wilmington Select Board on Jan. 9, 2023, Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that the town has looked at the Louise Davy Trahan Elementary School in Tewksbury as a possible temporary location for students. Wilmington is planning for a new school to be built to replace the Wildwood Early Childhood Center. The Wildwood was closed abruptly last year due to an oil spill and other needed repairs.
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
Road Trip-Worthy: Famous for Gigantic Sandwiches, Boston North Shore Butcher Shop is Moving
It's always worth the drive if you're all about gigantic, mouthwatering, hand-crafted delectable sandwiches dripping with fresh ingredients. You may have to drive a bit further starting this spring, but that's okay, because road trip-worthy food is something we can all get behind, right?. It's called The Modern Butcher, and...
Boston Globe
10 best places to walk your dog in Greater Boston, according to readers
We recently asked readers for their favorite places to walk their dogs. From bike paths to beaches to parks, there are many different locations that make Boston a dog-walking city. LawnStarter ranked the best cities to walk your dog – Boston coming in at no. 18. With metrics like the city’s walkability, average length of dog-friendly trails, professional dog walking availability, and more, it’s no wonder Boston made the list. Whether you are looking for a place to take a peaceful stroll or the perfect place for your dog to take a swim after a long walk, Boston.com readers have you covered.
homenewshere.com
Chocolate Expo coming to Shriners Auditorium
For many of us, nothing can transport us to our happy place faster than the decadent taste of chocolate. For the non-chocolate lover, this may seem like an overstatement of the magical spell that a piece of chocolate is able to cast, but in fact science is on the side of the chocolate lover.
Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat
Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
iheart.com
About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
A beloved Cambridge nightclub is reopening in Central Square almost 20 years later
ManRay, which closed its doors in 2005, is returning to Central Square. A Cambridge nightclub known as the “home of the Boston Underground” will reopen nearly 20 years after it closed its doors. ManRay, which carved out a space for experimental music, LGBTQ-friendly themed nights, and a heady...
Woman shot near Andrew Square on Sunday night
Live Boston is reporting that a woman was shot in front of a liquor store on Dorchester Ave. on Sunday night. BPD and Boston EMS were on the scene. No further details are available. Photo via Live Boston.
nshoremag.com
Home Office Renovation Creates a Cozy Space for Work and Family in Newburyport
Like many young families, Cambria Brockman, her husband, and their two little boys moved out of the city to the burbs at the start of the pandemic. In addition to its pretty, fenced-in yard, their Newburyport home has a generously sized third-floor office. It was a major selling point for Brockman’s husband, who was now working from home.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service of Lieutenant Edward J. Kelley Who Died on This Day 84 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Lieutenant Edward J. Kelley who passed away on Friday, January 14, 1938, due to complications stemming from a heart attack he suffered at an earlier date while on duty. Lieutenant Kelley was 54-years-old...
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
GoLocalProv
Brown Professor of Psychiatry Placed on Probation by RIDOH for Inappropriate Relationship
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The Harvard-educated Cameron is an accomplished researcher and practices at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Providence. She has an academic appointment at Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
