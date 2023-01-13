ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

nbcboston.com

Dozens Rally at Mass. Library to Support Drag Story Hour

More than 100 people demonstrated outside the main public library in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday, wearing rainbow-colored masks and waving LGBTQ+ flags in support of the library's monthly "Drag Storytime" event. The group came out as a response to a smaller protest of the drag event, NBC affiliate WJAR...
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Keller: Task force weighing reparations for Black Bostonians faces challenges

BOSTON – City Council members voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery and its legacy of inequality. But action is far from a guarantee. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to NAACP Boston branch president Tanisha Sullivan about the possibility of reparations gaining traction.Keller pointed out that it is a conversation that has been happening in Boston and nationwide for decades, without much success. One reason for that is that polls have shown the word "reparations" has political toxicity. Still, Sullivan said she is...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

‘Faisal Deserved Help, Not Bullets’: Harvard Affiliates, Cambridge Residents Mourn Sayed Faisal at Harvard Square Protest

More than a hundred protesters gathered in the Harvard Square Pit for a demonstration following the fatal shooting of Sayed Faisal by a Cambridge Police Department officer. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. Politicians, academics, and Cambridge residents crowded the Harvard Square Pit Saturday as they demanded justice for Sayed Faisal, a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
homenewshere.com

Wilmington considers temporary use of Trahan

WILMINGTON — At the meeting of the Wilmington Select Board on Jan. 9, 2023, Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that the town has looked at the Louise Davy Trahan Elementary School in Tewksbury as a possible temporary location for students. Wilmington is planning for a new school to be built to replace the Wildwood Early Childhood Center. The Wildwood was closed abruptly last year due to an oil spill and other needed repairs.
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

10 best places to walk your dog in Greater Boston, according to readers

We recently asked readers for their favorite places to walk their dogs. From bike paths to beaches to parks, there are many different locations that make Boston a dog-walking city. LawnStarter ranked the best cities to walk your dog – Boston coming in at no. 18. With metrics like the city’s walkability, average length of dog-friendly trails, professional dog walking availability, and more, it’s no wonder Boston made the list. Whether you are looking for a place to take a peaceful stroll or the perfect place for your dog to take a swim after a long walk, Boston.com readers have you covered.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Chocolate Expo coming to Shriners Auditorium

For many of us, nothing can transport us to our happy place faster than the decadent taste of chocolate. For the non-chocolate lover, this may seem like an overstatement of the magical spell that a piece of chocolate is able to cast, but in fact science is on the side of the chocolate lover.
WILMINGTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat

Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
iheart.com

About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Home Office Renovation Creates a Cozy Space for Work and Family in Newburyport

Like many young families, Cambria Brockman, her husband, and their two little boys moved out of the city to the burbs at the start of the pandemic. In addition to its pretty, fenced-in yard, their Newburyport home has a generously sized third-floor office. It was a major selling point for Brockman’s husband, who was now working from home.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

