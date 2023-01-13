Two Hardeeville men face charges in connection with an armed robbery in December in Jasper County, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Shyheim Shamar Chisolm, 23, and Jay'Shaun Jenkins, 19, have each been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. The two were transported to the Jasper County Detention Center, the sheriff's office said.

HARDEEVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO