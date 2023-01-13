ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

live5news.com

Man hospitalized after Beaufort Co. shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Lady’s Island that left a man injured. It happened on Hazel Farms Road at 4:05 p.m. Investigators say a man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to a...
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
live5news.com

Family reunited with dog missing since 2019

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A nearly four-year search for a missing dog ended in happiness for one Lowcountry family. In 2019, “Roc” went missing from his family home in North Charleston. Three and a half years later, Roc was reunited with his family after being found in St. Stephens as a stray.
wtoc.com

1 person injured following shooting on Hazel Farms Road

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting Tuesday. The shooting happened around 4:05 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road on Lady’s Island. Police say a man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital. Residents and motorists should expect an increased law...
WSAV News 3

Police: Human remains found near Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
live5news.com

Man facing charges in connection to chase in Ravenel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested two people following a chase in the Ravenel area involving a truck that had been reported stolen. William Jeffrey Bryant, 31, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, receiving stolen goods with a value between $2,000 and $10,000, and contempt of court, according to court documents.
blufftontoday.com

Two face charges in December armed robbery in Hardeeville

Two Hardeeville men face charges in connection with an armed robbery in December in Jasper County, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Shyheim Shamar Chisolm, 23, and Jay'Shaun Jenkins, 19, have each been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. The two were transported to the Jasper County Detention Center, the sheriff's office said.
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies looking for leads in unsolved murder of Antwan Green

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Sunday marked seven years since a 26-year-old Charleston man was shot and killed at a West Ashley barbershop. On the morning of Jan. 15, 2016, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to Marvin’s Barbershop on Savage Road in reference to a shooting. Authorities said Antwan LaMar Green was sitting on a […]
live5news.com

Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after officers found several large suitcases of marijuana at the Charleston International Airport Monday night. Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, according...
abcnews4.com

Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
live5news.com

James Island approves removal of grand trees for traffic circle

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of James Island Board of Zoning Appeals approved the removal of two grand trees to make way for the construction of a traffic roundabout Tuesday night. The board voted 3 to 2 to remove the trees, with Chairwoman Brook Lyon explaining that Charleston...
live5news.com

Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman is celebrating a milestone birthday, turning 100 years old on Tuesday. Mary L. Smith Taylor turned 100 years old Tuesday. Born and raised in Charleston, Taylor is a mother to 10, a grandmother and great grandmother. She’s been a member of Shiloh A.M.E....
WCBD Count on 2

Car recovered from creek Saturday night in Ladson area

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash off Farmington Road. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson.  Officials confirmed the incident happened in the area of Farmington […]
