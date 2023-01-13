Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Man hospitalized after Beaufort Co. shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Lady’s Island that left a man injured. It happened on Hazel Farms Road at 4:05 p.m. Investigators say a man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to a...
live5news.com
The crash that started it all: Deadly boat crash puts Murdaugh family into spotlight
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a deadly boat crash in 2019 with ties to a prominent Lowcountry family, disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, along with his wife and two sons, would be thrust into a years-long saga of unveiled tragedies and criminal accusations. The Feb. 24, 2019 incident that left...
Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
live5news.com
Family reunited with dog missing since 2019
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A nearly four-year search for a missing dog ended in happiness for one Lowcountry family. In 2019, “Roc” went missing from his family home in North Charleston. Three and a half years later, Roc was reunited with his family after being found in St. Stephens as a stray.
live5news.com
SLED ‘making progress’ on Stephen Smith case; Family still in the dark
HAMPTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been more than seven years since a driver passing by on Sandy Run Road discovered 19-year-old from Hampton County lying dead in the road. The body was later identified as Stephen Smith. Smith is remembered as shy but a jokester and always willing to...
wtoc.com
1 person injured following shooting on Hazel Farms Road
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting Tuesday. The shooting happened around 4:05 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road on Lady’s Island. Police say a man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital. Residents and motorists should expect an increased law...
Report: Man hit victim with car, shot another in North Charleston altercation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One man is behind bars after a verbal altercation in December led to a near-deadly assault that left two people injured in North Charleston. According to a report provided by the North Charleston Police Department, officers on December 19 responded to a residence on Ranger Drive following reports of gunshots […]
live5news.com
Suspect in West Columbia hotel shooting faces attempted murder charges, bond denied
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Charleston man accused of opening fire inside a West Columbia hotel is facing attempted murder charges. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the West Columbia Police Department responded to the Hilton Garden Inn near McSwain Drive after reports of domestic violence. At around 1 p.m., officers said...
Police: Human remains found near Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
live5news.com
Man facing charges in connection to chase in Ravenel
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested two people following a chase in the Ravenel area involving a truck that had been reported stolen. William Jeffrey Bryant, 31, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, receiving stolen goods with a value between $2,000 and $10,000, and contempt of court, according to court documents.
blufftontoday.com
Two face charges in December armed robbery in Hardeeville
Two Hardeeville men face charges in connection with an armed robbery in December in Jasper County, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Shyheim Shamar Chisolm, 23, and Jay'Shaun Jenkins, 19, have each been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. The two were transported to the Jasper County Detention Center, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies looking for leads in unsolved murder of Antwan Green
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Sunday marked seven years since a 26-year-old Charleston man was shot and killed at a West Ashley barbershop. On the morning of Jan. 15, 2016, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to Marvin’s Barbershop on Savage Road in reference to a shooting. Authorities said Antwan LaMar Green was sitting on a […]
wtoc.com
‘I just started screaming for help every where’: Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
BYRAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still searching for the cause of a home that exploded last week in Bryan County. It happened on Demeries Lake Lane in Richmond Hill just after 5 a.m. Friday morning. Investigators say the new family that moved in did nothing to cause the...
live5news.com
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after officers found several large suitcases of marijuana at the Charleston International Airport Monday night. Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, according...
SC defense attorney explains process for beginning of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to stand trial next week in the killings of his wife and youngest son. Margaret and her son Paul were found shot to death near their Colleton County home in July of 2021. Murdaugh was indicted by a grand jury in July 2022. The trial will […]
live5news.com
What we know so far about the Murdaugh double murder at Moselle
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh, the once-prominent former Lowcountry attorney who called authorities to report the murders of his wife and youngest son, will face a jury of his peers as he stands trial for the crimes in just a week’s time. On the night of June...
abcnews4.com
Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
live5news.com
James Island approves removal of grand trees for traffic circle
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of James Island Board of Zoning Appeals approved the removal of two grand trees to make way for the construction of a traffic roundabout Tuesday night. The board voted 3 to 2 to remove the trees, with Chairwoman Brook Lyon explaining that Charleston...
live5news.com
Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman is celebrating a milestone birthday, turning 100 years old on Tuesday. Mary L. Smith Taylor turned 100 years old Tuesday. Born and raised in Charleston, Taylor is a mother to 10, a grandmother and great grandmother. She’s been a member of Shiloh A.M.E....
Car recovered from creek Saturday night in Ladson area
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash off Farmington Road. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson. Officials confirmed the incident happened in the area of Farmington […]
