Jadeveon Clowney apologizes to Myles Garrett; Mary Kay Cabot says quotes were not taken out of context

Following comments from Browns' defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to Mary Kay Cabot in an article on Cleveland.com in which he criticized the organization and how he was used on defense this season, he released a statement on Friday, apologizing for those same comments and added that his words were taken out of context.

However, in an interview with The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima on Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot stood by the quotes and said she even stopped the interview and clarified the comments through Clowney before publishing the story. You can hear the full interview below with the details on her conversation with Clowney at the 6:15 mark.

Clowney is set to become a free agent this offseason following a series of one-year deals with the Browns each of the last two seasons.