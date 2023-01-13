ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Gulf Coast ready for spring break plans with new developments

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
Travelers searching for new experiences in the new year should look no further than Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast. With an array of new developments and offerings in 2023, the 62-mile coastline offers visitors everything from luxury boutique hotels and upscale dining options to upgraded waterparks and ziplining experiences. Additionally, with the launch of the “One More Day of Play” campaign, visitors are encouraged to extend their trip one more day with seasonal itineraries, exclusive discounts and a behind-the-scenes look at some of the area’s top locales.

“The excitement of a new year is a time when travelers start looking for new experiences and new destinations to visit, and Coastal Mississippi is ready to welcome those seekers with a wide variety of new attractions and experiences,” says Pattye Meagher, Director of Communications and Engagement at Coastal Mississippi CVB. “These new developments range from cultural experiences and fabulous cuisine to entertainment experiences for the whole family. We welcome all visitors to come explore and enjoy the many diverse offerings to be found on The Secret Coast.”

This year, a trip to The Secret Coast is guaranteed to create lasting memories for travelers with new offerings like:

Coastal Dining:

Opened in late 2022, the upscale restaurant Radish, in the heart of downtown Long Beach, offers an ingredient-driven menu that showcases the fresh, authentic flavors of the South. Head Chef William Rester uses traditional techniques and preparation styles, paying homage to the farmers who harvested the land in the nineteenth century, to cultivate a menu including small and large plates, sandwiches, and a full cocktail menu.

Mangiamo Italian Restaurant, which opened in Gulfport in November, is an authentic Italian restaurant with a vast menu that combines Italian cuisine and Gulf-fresh seafood favorites. The menu features pasta dishes, like Seafood Lasagna and Penne a la Vodka, large Italian-themed entrees, and pizzas that have taken much of the city by storm.

Experiences for the Entire Family:

Opening in 2023, Paradise Pier Fun Park at Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi is a highly anticipated addition to this already popular Gulf Coast destination, featuring many fun new amenities for all ages to enjoy. These additions include a Ferris wheel and aero bar – all with breathtaking views of Coastal Mississippi and the Gulf of Mexico!

Finish Line Performance Karting, located in Biloxi, added the city’s only zipline experience, upping the ante on thrill-seeking adventures. The 40-foot high zipline offers a tandem experience that can be easily paired with an adrenaline-pumping karting session by purchasing the location’s “Xperience” package.

A family favorite located in Biloxi, Big Play Entertainment Center, has taken family fun to the next level with the addition of a go-kart race track named Big Play Raceway and an Omni Virtual Reality Area. In addition to the newest offerings above, the location offers laser tag, bowling, bumper cars, and an arcade.

Visitors to Coastal Mississippi can uncover the history and wildlife of the region like never before with a Pearl River Boat Tour, which transports guests to the edge of Lake Borgne, where the mouth of the river flows into the Mississippi Sound. While exploring the region’s wildlife, be sure to pay close attention to its unique ecosystem and keep an eye out for Ancient Native American burial grounds!

Boutique Lodging & Breathtaking Views:

The Bay Town Inn, located in Bay St. Louis, has recently opened two new vacation rental options for guests, adding to their list of dog-friendly accommodations. The Residence is a two-bedroom, two-bath home with a large living space and full kitchen featuring breathtaking views of the bay. The Villas at Ruella, located just two blocks from the beach and four blocks from the heart of Old Town, is a perfect spot for visitors who want more privacy and close beach access.

Opening in the spring of 2023, the former Wells Fargo Bank, located on historic Howard Avenue in Biloxi, has been reimagined as The Bella, a 14-room luxury boutique hotel in the heart of downtown. The location is walkable to restaurants, casinos, shopping, and the beach, making this boutique hotel the perfect getaway spot on The Secret Coast.

The historic Gulf Hills Hotel & Resort in Ocean Springs, holds a unique place in Coastal Mississippi history. Now, under the direction of Rain Travel Collection, Gulf Hills will reopen with many new upgrades and restorations that pay homage to the history of the property and notable guests like Marilyn Monroe. The renovations include a remodeled indoor ballroom, the Pink Pony Lounge – a favorite spot where Elvis Presley played piano – and the addition of an outdoor chapel for wedding parties.

All-Encompassing Gaming Resorts:

Recently opened at Harrah’s Gulf Coast Resort & Casino in Biloxi, the Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar and Deck offers a refreshing escape conveniently located at the heart of the resort. The bar features a scenic pool deck overlooking the gorgeous Coastal Mississippi beaches.

With the multi-million-dollar reveal taking place before the new year, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino now offers 147 Stay Well rooms designed to create a holistic guest experience, as well as a $55 million room remodel for each of the resort’s 1,645 guest rooms. The fresh new designs feature upgraded amenities and state-of-the-art technology paired with the resort’s signature sophisticated Southern style.

The premier resort with stunning views, award-winning dining and dynamic gaming, Scarlet Pearl has recently finished a new renovation refreshing their Under the Oak Café. These renovations, completed just before the new year, saw an expansion of over 50 seats paired with the ambiance of a relaxing oak tree in the middle of the restaurant. Travelers to the resort can enjoy wonderful menu selections for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Hugh Thompson
5d ago

Hard Rock Casino, I will be there, I was there in 2006 as one of the crane operators, we built it over water, good iron, the hotel was to open, but Hurricane Katrina changed that, she beat the old casino barge and ground her against that hotel, that building is tight it’s not going anywhere. Some of the best Ironworkers in Mississippi built that Hard Rock Casino, Hugo Farve wore his radio like a six shooter, he was a hell of a boss. One day he called a safety meeting out of nowhere, after lunch, second floor, the hands were gathered, Hugo walked up said, electrician’s are bitching about somebody smoking pot in the rent a John, if you got to smoke, get out in the wind, ok that’s all I got, “back to work!”

