Fresno, CA

KMJ

Argument Leads To Fatal Stabbing At Football Party In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after a fatal stabbing took place over the weekend in Fresno. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Gilbert Luis Diosdado, 43 of Clovis, turned himself in after fatally stabbing someone at a football party on Saturday. The...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Reward Increased to Find Arsonists Behind Fresno Strip Mall Fire

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – The reward money increases to $5000 to find the arsonists behind the blaze that engulfed a strip mall in Southeast Fresno. A press conference was held on Wednesday as Fresno Fire investigators, teamed up with Valley Crimestoppers – asking the public’s help to find the people who started the fire at the mall.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man Dead After Being Hit By Car In South Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night in south Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. from a woman that said she had just hit somebody with her car near California and Elm Avenues. When officers...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
FRESNO, CA
KQED

Suspects Still At Large In Mass Shooting In Central Valley

Investigators Following Leads In Shooting Massacre In Goshen. In the aftermath of a massacre that left six people dead in the small farming town of Goshen early Monday, details remain sparse. The victims include a teen mother and her infant son. Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR. Residential Batteries Linked Over Internet...
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Motorcycle rider injured in crash on Herndon Ave. in Clovis

A motorcycle rider was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Herndon at Peach Avenues in Clovis around 7:30 a.m. The car is still on the scene but the condition of the driver is unknown at...
CLOVIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bicycle Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a fatal bicycle accident on Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Multiple parties contacted 911 to report a vehicle versus bicycle accident in the area at approximately 11:10 p.m., according to Fresno PD. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident on...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman's purse taken after she left it at local restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman is now pleading for the return of her purse after the grandmother of two forgot it at a Fresno restaurant. [UPDATE] Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Sheriff’s update on 6 dead in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference with Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Tuesday afternoon with an update on the six shooting deaths that took place on Monday in Goshen. Deputies say that they responded at around 3:30 a.m. after a call came in as an active shooter. Upon arrival, […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies search for suspects in deadly Goshen shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six people were shot and killed in Tulare County, among the victims of a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. Tulare County sheriffs are calling it a cartel-style execution. Authorities are actively searching for two suspects in this case. The shooting happened around […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Gang-related shooting kills six in Goshen

According to the Tulare County Sheriff Office’s media supervisor Ashley Schwarm, investigators are looking for at least two suspects and believe the shooting to be gang or drug-related. Schwarm also said there were other people in the house that survived but declined to go into further detail. Deputies also...
GOSHEN, CA
KMJ

Driver Arrested For Ghost Gun, Suspected DUI In Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is behind bars tonight after being caught under the influence behind the wheel. Last night, the Clovis Police Department pulled over a car near Sunnyside and Bullard. Officers say they believed 53-year-old Gerald Lewis was driving under the influence and was asked to...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrests made in Madera homicide, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a homicide that occurred in Madera last Thursday, according to police. Officers say that they responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Upon arrival, life-saving measures were attempted by EMS, but […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
TULARE COUNTY, CA

