KMJ
Argument Leads To Fatal Stabbing At Football Party In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after a fatal stabbing took place over the weekend in Fresno. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Gilbert Luis Diosdado, 43 of Clovis, turned himself in after fatally stabbing someone at a football party on Saturday. The...
KMJ
Reward Increased to Find Arsonists Behind Fresno Strip Mall Fire
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – The reward money increases to $5000 to find the arsonists behind the blaze that engulfed a strip mall in Southeast Fresno. A press conference was held on Wednesday as Fresno Fire investigators, teamed up with Valley Crimestoppers – asking the public’s help to find the people who started the fire at the mall.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno identified
Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno on Monday night.
2 teens stabbed near Fresno High School, police say
An investigation is underway after two teenage boys were stabbed near Fresno High School Wednesday morning.
KMJ
Man Dead After Being Hit By Car In South Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night in south Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. from a woman that said she had just hit somebody with her car near California and Elm Avenues. When officers...
IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
KQED
Suspects Still At Large In Mass Shooting In Central Valley
KMPH.com
Motorcycle rider injured in crash on Herndon Ave. in Clovis
A motorcycle rider was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Herndon at Peach Avenues in Clovis around 7:30 a.m. The car is still on the scene but the condition of the driver is unknown at...
5 arrested in connection to deadly Corcoran shooting, police say
Police have arrested five people linked to a deadly shooting in Corcoran.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bicycle Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a fatal bicycle accident on Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Multiple parties contacted 911 to report a vehicle versus bicycle accident in the area at approximately 11:10 p.m., according to Fresno PD. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident on...
KMPH.com
Woman's purse taken after she left it at local restaurant
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman is now pleading for the return of her purse after the grandmother of two forgot it at a Fresno restaurant. [UPDATE] Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse...
WATCH: Sheriff’s update on 6 dead in Goshen shooting
Deputies search for suspects in deadly Goshen shooting
thesungazette.com
Gang-related shooting kills six in Goshen
KMJ
Driver Arrested For Ghost Gun, Suspected DUI In Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is behind bars tonight after being caught under the influence behind the wheel. Last night, the Clovis Police Department pulled over a car near Sunnyside and Bullard. Officers say they believed 53-year-old Gerald Lewis was driving under the influence and was asked to...
2 arrests made in Madera homicide, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a homicide that occurred in Madera last Thursday, according to police. Officers say that they responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Upon arrival, life-saving measures were attempted by EMS, but […]
KMPH.com
6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says
Search for suspects in California 'massacre' of 6 continues
Man shot in southwest Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in southwest Fresno Friday morning.
