Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas, was booked to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse but the venue decided to cancel the booking. "Southern Star Brewery is an apolitical organization, but we feel that this event doesn't reflect our own values and we could not in good faith continue to rent our space for the event on 1/26. We don't do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer."

CONROE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO