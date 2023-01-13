Read full article on original website
LADIES LIONS CLUB ATTENDING MIDWINTER CONFERENCE
The Washington County Ladies Lions Club is heading to the District 2-S5 Midwinter Conference this Saturday in Gonzales. Prior to the conference, the Ladies Lions have been taking part in the organization’s Eyeglass Recycling Program. Lions Club chapters have been collecting eyeglasses for recycling and giving to children and...
Victory Pie Co. closes Magnolia cafe
Victory Pie Co. closed its Magnolia cafe Jan. 1. (Courtesy Victory Pie Co.) Victory Pie Company, located at 32907 Tamina Road, Magnolia, closed its cafe Jan. 1, owner Sheila Blue said in a Jan. 6 phone call. The bakery will no longer be open for breakfast or lunch, but will...
AUSTIN CO. HIRING EVENT, CAREER EXPO FEB. 8
Job seekers in Austin County are invited to a hiring event and career expo next month in Sealy. Area employers will be at the Sealy American Legion Hall at 1630 Meyer Street on Wednesday, February 8th from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is free to prospective employees, who are encouraged...
MARCH FOR UNITY MONDAY FROM HATTIE MAE FLOWERS PARK TO WASHINGTON CO. COURTHOUSE
Residents are invited to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day today (Monday) in Brenham at a March for Unity. Brenham’s first MLK March is being hosted by the Washington County Juneteenth Association, and will start at 4 p.m. The march will travel from Hattie Mae Flowers Park, at...
MULTI-COUNTY NEW LANDOWNER SERIES STARTS 2023 PROGRAMS IN FEBRUARY
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service begins its 2023 series of multi-county educational programs for new landowners next month. The series of eight informational meetings, seminars and field days is designed to make new landowners in Austin, Colorado, Fayette and Washington counties aware of what types of agricultural enterprises are best for their property.
New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe
The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threats
Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas, was booked to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse but the venue decided to cancel the booking. "Southern Star Brewery is an apolitical organization, but we feel that this event doesn't reflect our own values and we could not in good faith continue to rent our space for the event on 1/26. We don't do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer."
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO HEAR PRESENTATION ON MIXED-INCOME COMMUNITY HOUSING PROJECT
The topic of tax credit housing in Brenham will come back before the Brenham City Council at a busy meeting on Thursday. The council will hold a work session about a proposed mixed-income community housing development called Brenham Junction, to be located on the north side of Highway 290, west of Westwood Lane.
GUNS AND HOSES BLOOD DRIVE BEING HELD JANUARY 27-28
Local residents are encouraged to sign up for the annual Brenham Guns and Hoses Blood Drive. The Guns and Hoses Blood Drive is being held next week Friday and Saturday, January 27-28. Calvary Baptist Church, which is located at 1100 Niebuhr Street, and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center are...
CUB BASKETBALL TO HOST MAGNOLIA THIS (TUESDAY) EVENING
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team faces off with the Magnolia Bulldogs tonight (Tuesday) at the Brenham High School Gym. Both teams are 0-5 and still looking for that elusive first district win. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:15pm, followed by the opening tipoff at 6:30pm.
FILING WINDOW OPEN FOR LOCAL CITY COUNCIL, SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Filing opens today for positions on the Brenham and Burton School Boards, Burton City Council, and a majority of the Brenham City Council. Four seats on the Brenham School Board and three on the Burton School Board will appear on the May 6th election ballot. On the Brenham School Board,...
Breitling Now Open at Market Street
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Market Street recently welcomed iconic Swiss watchmaker Breitling, which added a boutique to its tenant mix just before Christmas. The luxury watch purveyor, featuring timepieces for men and women, debuted near Louis Vuitton at Market Street. The Breitling boutique at Market Street is inspired by...
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
BRENHAM OBSERVES DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY WITH MARCH FOR UNITY
Brenham residents met Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community members gathered at Hattie Mae Flowers Park to pray and sing hymns before beginning a March for Unity. Several dozen people walked and drove down Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway while holding signs and chanting for equality.
College Station residents clean up local recreation center and surrounding area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning to help clean up a local park and the surrounding area. The community clean-up was part of the City of College Station’s and the Lincoln Recreation Center’s Martin Luther King...
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
BRENHAM FIRE DEPT. NAMES FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR, PRESENTS AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
The Brenham Fire Department recognized several new and outstanding firefighters at its annual awards dinner this weekend. Jonathan Schramm was honored as the department’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year. Schramm has served in the department for eight years and completed numerous certifications, including for State Firefighters & Fire Marshals...
TxDOT PUBLIC MEETING TUESDAY ON HIGHWAY 290 – FM 1155 INTERSECTION
TxDOT will hold a public meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) for citizens to give their feedback about proposed upgrades to the Highway 290 – FM 1155 intersection in Chappell Hill. The in-person meeting will be held at the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church parish hall at 9175 FM 1371. The meeting begins with an open house at 4:30 p.m., followed by a live presentation at 6 p.m.
BRENHAM CUBS FALL TO MAGNOLIA 49-45
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team fell to the Magnolia Bulldogs 49-45 last (Tuesday) night at the Brenham High School Gym. It was a low scoring first half with Magnolia winning the first quarter 8-6, and the two teams breaking even in the second quarter at 7-7. The Bulldogs would take a 15-13 lead into the locker room at half time.
Conroe ISD board to discuss rezoning, removal of a library book at Jan. 17 meeting
The Conroe ISD board of trustees will discuss the possible removal of the book "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" as well as rezoning for elementary and intermediate schools in the Grand Oaks feeder at its first regular meeting of 2023. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) At its first regular board...
