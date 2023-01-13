ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14.  Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game.  Nonetheless, several memes were ...
TAMPA, FL
NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Wife's Decision

The Jaguars pulled off an epic comeback against the Chargers on Saturday night, erasing a 27-point deficit to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.  Following their wild-card win, Trevor Lawrence and several members of the Jaguars went to Waffle House to celebrate.  Lawrence's ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future.  "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today

"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday.  Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud? On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Punishment Could Be Coming For Tom Brady's Dirty Move

During the third quarter of the Buccaneers-Cowboys game, Tom Brady may have committed a dirty play against Malik Hooker.  As Hooker was returning a fumble, Brady tried to slide into his ankle. A video clip of this play immediately went viral on Twitter.   Even though Brady wasn't ...
TAMPA, FL
NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning Announcement

Tonight is the final "ManningCast" of the season, and Peyton and Eli are trying to go out with a bang. The guest list for tonight's Super Wild Card Weekend "ManningCast" was released earlier today, and it is a pretty loaded one. Pro Football Hall of Famer and newly-hired Colorado football head ...
COLORADO STATE
NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About Brett Maher

Brett Maher was just about the only member of the Cowboys who didn't play a significant role in Monday night's win over the Buccaneers. In fact, the veteran kicker made unfortunate history.  Maher missed four extra points in Monday's win over the Buccaneers. He became the first kicker to miss ...
TEXAS STATE
Ohio State Football Lands Veteran Transfer On Wednesday

Earlier this week, the Ohio State football program landed a commitment from transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia from Oregon State. As it turns out, Ryan Day and company were just getting started. On Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes landed yet another top player from the transfer market. University ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Look: Surprise Team Named Frontrunner For Lamar Jackson

There's a good chance that we've seen the last of quarterback Lamar Jackson in a Baltimore Ravens uniform after the way contract negotiations with the team have crumbled since last year. But one surprising team was just listed as the early favorite. According to the SportsBetting.ag sports book, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Look: NFL World Reacts To Justin Jefferson Announcement

On Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings held their end of year press conference and made an interesting announcement about wide receiver Justin Jefferson. "The #Vikings are working on a contract extension with star WR Justin Jefferson and have began a preliminary contract conversations, per ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Longtime College Football Coach Announces Retirement

On Tuesday night a longtime college football coach announced his retirement from the game. Jeff Horton, who last served as offensive coordinator at San Diego State, announced he's leaving the program. He spent the past 12 years with the program, serving various roles. Here's what Horton had to say, ...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Look: Wife Of Bills Lineman Went Viral On Sunday

A brief brawl broke out in the second half of yesterday's Bills-Dolphins playoff game as Dolphins lineman Christian Wilkins clashed with Bills offensive lineman Mitch Morse. But while the fight led to unsportsmanlike conduct penalties from both players, it also brought out some pretty funny ...
BUFFALO, NY
