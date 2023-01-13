Read full article on original website
Robert Martinez
4d ago
Car is the QB that can fill this spot and do well. He is durable, smart and can still sling it. Surround buy good talent and a good defense he will play well. I think he is the Jets best bet to the playoffs in the 2023 season.
Reply
3
Larry Cadena
4d ago
He is right about who they should pursue. Carr is best answer of who is available. Brady is never coming here, Rodgers would ruin chemistry, cost future picks, be short-term fix, and would not mentor Zach.Lamar would cost too much in $, picks, & ruin chemistry.
Reply(5)
2
Related
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Ohio State Backup Quarterback Has 3-Word Message For CJ Stroud
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud surprised nobody on Monday morning when he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud is expected to be a top-five pick in the draft after he had one heck of a collegiate career. After Stroud declared for the draft, his backup, Kyle McCord, had a nice message ...
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh's Decision
What is John Harbaugh doing? The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh's coaching ...
Raiders trade up for Alabama QB Bryce Young in latest 2023 NFL mock draft
The Raiders have a big decision to make regarding their quarterback situation over the next few weeks. The expectation is that they will trade Derek Carr soon, but then they will be tasked with finding their next franchise quarterback. The draft seems like the most likely spot for the Raiders...
NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Wife's Decision
The Jaguars pulled off an epic comeback against the Chargers on Saturday night, erasing a 27-point deficit to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Following their wild-card win, Trevor Lawrence and several members of the Jaguars went to Waffle House to celebrate. Lawrence's ...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles' Afternoon Announcement
As his unit struggled throughout the 2022 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich became a frequent target of criticism. That criticism reached a fever pitch after the Bucs' 31-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night's NFC Wild Card matchup. Earlier today, ...
NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning Announcement
Tonight is the final "ManningCast" of the season, and Peyton and Eli are trying to go out with a bang. The guest list for tonight's Super Wild Card Weekend "ManningCast" was released earlier today, and it is a pretty loaded one. Pro Football Hall of Famer and newly-hired Colorado football head ...
NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About Brett Maher
Brett Maher was just about the only member of the Cowboys who didn't play a significant role in Monday night's win over the Buccaneers. In fact, the veteran kicker made unfortunate history. Maher missed four extra points in Monday's win over the Buccaneers. He became the first kicker to miss ...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement
Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future. "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
ESPN Computer Predicts Super Bowl Winner After Wild Card Games
The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend wrapped up on Monday night with a Cowboys' win over the Buccaneers. With the first round of the playoffs officially in the books, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its predictions for the rest of the postseason. According to ESPN's FPI, the Chiefs ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Justin Jefferson Announcement
On Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings held their end of year press conference and made an interesting announcement about wide receiver Justin Jefferson. "The #Vikings are working on a contract extension with star WR Justin Jefferson and have began a preliminary contract conversations, per ...
Look: Surprise Team Named Frontrunner For Lamar Jackson
There's a good chance that we've seen the last of quarterback Lamar Jackson in a Baltimore Ravens uniform after the way contract negotiations with the team have crumbled since last year. But one surprising team was just listed as the early favorite. According to the SportsBetting.ag sports book, ...
Football World Reacts To Doctor's Tua Tagovailoa Announcement
The Miami Dolphins are bringing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back for another season in 2023. Miami announced on Monday that Tagovailoa will serve as the team's starting quarterback. There had been some speculation about Tua's future with the franchise following his concussion problems. But much of ...
Greg McElroy 'Concerned' For Major College Football Program
Greg McElroy believes Florida Gators fans must exude more patience next season. On Always College Football (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said he's "concerned" about Florida supporters expecting too rapid of a turnaround in Billy Napier's second season as head coach. "I think ...
Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
714K+
Followers
90K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 9