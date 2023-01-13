ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Authorities investigating rowhome collapse in West Philadelphia

By Matt Petrillo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICL1Y_0kDrAdee00

House collapses in West Philadelphia 00:59

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rowhome under renovation in West Philadelphia collapsed into a pile of rubble Friday morning.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. along 63rd and Vine Streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4XlK_0kDrAdee00
Chopper 3 over scene of building collapse in West Philadelphia 00:35

There was no one inside the building and no injuries to anyone.

Along with the fire department, the Philadelphia Water Department and Philadelphia Gas Works are on the scene.

This story has been updated to reflect that the building was being renovated, not demolished.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Victim Shot Dead At Philly Auto Body Shop: Report

A 56-year-old man was gunned down in a Philadelphia auto body shop early on Wednesday, Jan. 18, CBS News reports. The shooting occurred at about 8:30 a.m. on Josephine Street in Frankford, the outlet wrote. The unidentified victim was shot multiple times and later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, while one suspect was arrested at the scene, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

16 shell casings found after triple shooting that killed 2 in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two people dead and one in the hospital fighting for their life. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday inside a Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue in Kingsessing.Many neighbors CBS Philadelphia spoke with are frustrated and disheartened.Two moms shared they've had enough of the senseless violence. One moved out of the neighborhood three years ago and the other is working on doing the same."Two mothers lost their children across the street from the neighborhood supermarket," Sharita Manira said. "It's just horrifying."It's a mother's nightmare and in Kingsessing, too many parents...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Violent MLK Day in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, several injured

PHILADELPHIA - A night of violence capping Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Philadelphia left two people dead and several others injured, including a 12-year-old boy. In just three hours, police say they responded to at least four separate shootings across the city, two of which were fatal. Around 8...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Customers mourn longtime clerk killed at Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors and customers are at a loss for words after learning a beloved gas station clerk was killed in a robbery over a cash register Tuesday morning."He just didn't deserve it," a customer said. "He knows my children, he knows exactly what I want when I walk in the store, he knows to get it," a customer said, calling the man "just a really wonderful person."Philadelphia police say the 67-year-old victim was working when three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, attached to the Exxon station at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot, killed inside auto body shop in Frankford: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed inside an auto body shop in Frankford Wednesday morning and one person was arrested, police say. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Josephine Street.Police say the victim was 56 years old and was shot multiple times.He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 2 teen girls sought in North Philadelphia robbery

PHILADELPHIA - The public is being asked to help identify two teenage girls police would like to speak with about a robbery in North Philadelphia last week. Surveillance video shows the two girls accused of stealing a phone and glasses from a woman on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 13th Street on January 12.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chinatown community members to discuss 76ers arena proposal at townhall meeting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The fight against the newly proposed Sixers arena will continue this evening in Chinatown. A town hall meeting for its residents will be held at Crane Chinatown Community Center at 7 p.m.It is a part of a series of meetings hosted by the Chinatown Steering Committee where groups can comment and voice their concerns about the project. The committee represents 50 organizations and 120 businesses in Chinatown that believe the arena would put the neighborhood at risk. The proposed arena, called 76 Place, would be built in a section of the Fashion District Mall from 10th to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

N.J. man faces multiple charges in connection to body found in trash bag

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A Trenton man has been charged Wednesday in connection to a body found in a trash bag last December, Trenton police and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force say. There is an ongoing investigation.David Gibson, 44, has charges of disturbing or desecrating human remains, tampering with evidence, and hindering. Officials say Gibson is accused of placing the victim in the trash bag, moving the trash bag to a different area, concealing the victim's remains, and not contacting authorities. A body that officials say was decomposed was found in a trash bag at a place on the 600 block of Beatty Street on December 23 by the landlord. The cause of death is still being determined and the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy.The victim's identity is unknown at this time with a pending DNA confirmation. Officials say the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to detain Gibson pending trial.You can call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406 or email mchtftips@mercercounty.org to submit a tip or give any information.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Gas Station Stick Up Leaves 1 Dead In Northeast Philly: Police

A man is dead following a suspected armed robbery at a Tacony gas station early on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice. First responders were called to the Exxon at 7150 Torresdale Avenue just after 4 a.m. for reports of a suspect with a gun, the department said. There, authorities found a 40-year-old Asian man dead with a gunshot wound to the back, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot 3 times, killed outside corner store in Pa.: report

Multiple shots ended a 47-year-old man’s life in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown, reports said. According to CBS News, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near North 17th and West Atlantic streets in Philadelphia where authorities came across the victim with multiple gunshot wounds suffering from being shot in the stomach twice and once in the left leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police. Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

A New Gun Violence Narrative

There are many things that contribute to our longstanding — and, now, record high — gun violence crisis in Philadelphia. Is one of those things…the media?. That’s the hypothesis of the Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting (PCGVR), a nonprofit founded by former Daily News photographer Jim MacMillan to explore the theory that changing the way news media portrays gun violence could lead to a reduction in shootings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
114K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy