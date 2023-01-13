ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Lululemon Makes a Big Move to Improve its Store Experience

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrkdW_0kDrAVXi00

The activewear giant announced an expanded partnership with Dutch RFID giant Nedap.

Anyone who has ever worked in retail knows how vital it is to have a good inventory tracking system -- it allows stores to keep track of what's selling, plan for future stocking and, if they make their own products, see where to invest and expand.

Known in retail as an RFID solution (standing in for Radio Frequency Identification), the most commonly-used inventory tracking system uses tags to locate items using radio frequency waves. It's frequently worked into the price tag both for security and inventory-tracking but may occasionally show up in the large plastic tag of times past -- many of us may remember having one left behind in a new sweater and beeping everywhere you went that day.

In 2019, Walmart ( WMT ) - Get Free Report instructed all suppliers of its apparel, footwear and eyewear products to use this RFID while Nordstrom ( JWN ) - Get Free Report issued a similar mandate to its suppliers last year.

A New Cloud System for lululemon

The largest producer of RFID inventory tracking systems is a Dutch company called Nedap ( NDDLF ) -- its market cap was, at last check , at 362.2 million euros ($391.62 USD).

While lululemon ( LULU ) - Get Free Report already used Nedap's iD Cloud software at 400 of its stores in North America, the sportswear giant just announced that it is expanding to more than 600 stores globally.

"With Nedap's iD Cloud solution, we can leverage real-time, accurate data to enable our in-store educators to spend even more time engaging and connecting with our guests," Carl Barker, lululemon's VP of global omni products, said in a statement. "Having a fully mobile cloud solution in our stores greatly contributes to this experience."

According to lululemon, the expanded partnership will allow the company to get information on which products were seeing strong demand and restock it before the customers have even left the store.

The solution has already allowed lululemon to track whether it had the "right product assortment available" in stores across North America but will now expand to locations in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East by the end of 2023.

"Online, RFID continues to elevate our digital experience, offering accurate real-time store inventory visibility and powering key fulfillment experiences such as buy online, pick up in-store," Barker said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Llx0c_0kDrAVXi00

Shutterstock

Lululemon's Outlook For 2023 Is (Largely) Sunny

Over the nearly three years that have passed since the start of the pandemic, lululemon has gone through a number of changes. As more people worked from home, lululemon saw steady sales even as brands specializing in non-athletic sales floundered.

The formerly clothing-only company recently launched its first shoe line and experimented with a new lululemon Studio program that gives members access to a hybrid model of both virtual and in-person fitness classes.

But by the time the world emerged from the pandemic, lululemon found itself in a sudden downturn. Lululemon stock is hitting multiple-month lows after executives reported slightly contracted margins during its last earnings call .

Estimates of fourth-quarter earnings were also brought down to $4.22-$4.27 from $4.20-$4.30 per share. Amid inflation and after a few years of people buying up their clothing, the holiday season did not bring in as much as its executives might have hoped.

At $312.69 as of this writing, lululemon stock is down just over 7% since this time year ago but up nearly 300% from five years ago.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
C. Heslop

All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close

Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Joel Eisenberg

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Ty D.

CVS to Close 300 Stores Annually: Customers and Employees Concerned - Will Your Pharmacy Be Affected?

In a recent announcement, major drug retailer CVS revealed plans to close at least 300 of its pharmacies each year for the next three years, beginning in 2022. This news comes as the company has already closed hundreds of stores across the US in the past year. The closures will affect CVS stores in various states, including California, New York, and Ohio. While the company has not provided a specific reason for the closures, it has stated that it intends to maintain "access" to pharmacy services for those who may be affected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
156K+
Followers
91K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy