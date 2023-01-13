ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Kanye West’s Recent Marriage to Bianca Censori Isn’t Actually Legal

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Kanye West has married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori, just two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian . Here’s what we know about the rapper’s marriage and why it isn’t legally binding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEGXT_0kDrAIJV00
Kanye West | Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Kanye West reportedly married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony

On Jan. 13, TMZ reported that Kanye West had married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Censori has been an architectural designer for the rapper’s fashion brand Yeezy for several years.

Censori previously bore a striking resemblance to West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian . But the Australian recently changed up her look with cropped platinum blonde hair.

West and Censori were spotted together earlier this week at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. The rapper wore a wedding band on his left-hand ring finger. Sources confirmed to TMZ that the ring symbolizes West’s commitment to Censori after their wedding ceremony.

But despite the wedding and the ring, West and Censori are not yet legally married.

Although Kanye West and Bianca Censori had a private wedding ceremony, their marriage is not technically legal. TMZ reported that the couple still needs to file a marriage certificate, which is required to make the union legally binding .

First, West and Censori have to obtain a marriage license, the precursor to a marriage certificate. According to Brides , “A marriage license is a legal document obtained by a couple prior to marriage. Once the license is signed (during or after your ceremony) and returned by an officiant to the county, a marriage certificate is issued.”

The marriage license is basically an application to be married. West and Censori need to sign and submit the license before receiving their certificate, which would make their union legal.

“The marriage certificate is a certified copy the married couple will receive post-wedding, which proves they are officially married,” said D. Bruce Hanes, Esq., Montgomery County Register of Wills, Clerk of Orphans’ Court.

Related

Why Fans Believe Taylor Swift’s ‘Vigilante S***’ Is About Kanye West and Scooter Braun

The rapper released a song about his new partner titled ‘Censori Overload’

Kanye West may have hinted at his plans to marry Bianca Censori in a song that dropped on SoundCloud in December 2022, aptly titled “Censori Overload.”

The track opens with lyrics, “Waking up to ‘I can’t do this anymore’ text / And The Bible said I can’t have anymore sex till marriage.” The words could be a clue as to why the rapper, who has spoken many times about his religious beliefs , married Censori.

Before West and Censori’s wedding, fans wondered about the title of the song and its spelling. There are several comments on SoundCloud debating the name. Today, a fan commented, “Now this song title makes sense.”

Comments / 14

Related
Complex

Who Is Bianca Censori? What to Know About Kanye West’s Alleged New Wife

It looks like Kanye West has moved on from Kim Kardashian. Nearly two months after his divorce from the reality star was finalized, Ye has reportedly found love again. TMZ broke the news on Jan. 13 that the rapper reportedly tied the knot with a mystery woman named Bianca Censori.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian “Hates” Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori According To Insider

According to insider sources, the reality TV mogul’s animosity towards Censori goes way back. When your past and your present overlap, sometimes it’s not as easy to reconcile as you might want. According to insider reports, Kim Kardashian has a strong dislike towards Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori. Moreover, she’s an architectural designer at Yeezy HQ who West married in a private ceremony.
UTAH STATE
RadarOnline

'I'm Holding On By A Thread': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying, Talks Shielding Kids From Kanye West Co-Parenting Drama

Kim Kardashian is a tough cookie, and when it comes to protecting her children, she'll go to the ends of the earth for them — even if that means putting on a happy face in the wake of her public co-parenting drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Kardashians star broke down crying while discussing how hard she's tried to shield her children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — from their father's off-the-wall rants and the problems they have co-parenting before and after their lengthy divorce was finalized."I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will...
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!

Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
TENNESSEE STATE
bravotv.com

Cynthia Bailey Explains Why She Didn’t Spend Christmas with Noelle Robinson

The RHOA alum celebrated Christmas with loved ones and even received a message from her ex-husband, Mike Hill. Cynthia Bailey may have spent the holidays with her loved ones, but one person was noticeably absent from her Christmas get-together: her daughter, Noelle Robinson. Well, in case you’re wondering why the mother-daughter pair weren’t together for the holiday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained it all on Instagram.
Distractify

Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why

Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
People

Michelle Obama Says She 'Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama for a Decade of Their Marriage

The former first lady shared some candid thoughts about her relationship with the former president at a Revolt TV roundtable earlier this month Michelle Obama is getting candid about the challenges of marriage. In a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month, the former first lady, 58, said there was a decade in her relationship with Barack Obama when "she couldn't stand" him. "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said. "And guess when it happened? When...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

262K+
Followers
125K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy