Fact: Rihanna will never hesitate to pull off a head-turning look. She always brings her sartorial A-game to every occasion, be it a date night at the movie theater or the Met Gala red carpet. Therefore, it’s safe to say that Rihanna’s outfits at the 2023 Super Bowl will not disappoint, either. For those who missed the news: The singer will perform during halftime on Sunday, Feb. 12. The sporting event will be live streamed, too, via a number of platforms like Hulu and the NFL+ app so you can tune into her performance.

1 DAY AGO