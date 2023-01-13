ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Jalen Hurts (shoulder) not listed on Eagles' Tuesday injury report

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Hurts is on track to play in Saturday's Divisional round contest against the New York Giants after he logged a full practice on Tuesday. In a matchup versus a New York defense allowing 16.4 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks during the regular season, our models project Hurts to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Houston on Wednesday. He last played for the Hornets on January 2nd. Hayward is averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Bones Hyland (ankle) available for Nuggets on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (ankle) is active for Wednesday's contest versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hyland will be active in a potential second unit role after the 22-year old was given a probable designation. In 20.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hyland to score 21.3 FanDuel points. Hyland's projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) out for Dallas on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hardaway is dealing with a left ankle sprain and will not be available to face the Hawks on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Friday.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Josh Green (elbow) active for Mavericks' Wednesday contest

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Green will make his return after the Mavericks' guard missed over one month with a right elbow sprain. In 19.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to record 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) out on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Jones has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Heat on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Friday. Jones is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
News 8 WROC

Bills’ Edmunds showing growth both on and off the field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Tremaine Edmunds has naturally been a leader for the Bills because he’s a middle linebacker and calls the signals for the defense. Yet Buffalo defensive coordinator, Leslie Frazier has noticed improvement as a leader from Edmunds this year and it could not have been timed better. “We kind of needed […]
BUFFALO, NY
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers list Gary Payton II (ankle) as probable on Thursday

Miami Heat guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton II is on track to play on Thursday after he was listed as probable. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Payton II to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Payton II's projection includes 7.0...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Cody Martin (knee) remains out on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Martin will sit out in Houston after the 27-year old was held out with knee soreness. Expect Jalen McDaniels to see a boost in playing time on Wednesday night. McDaniels' current projection includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Austin Rivers (knee) ruled out for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (knee) will not play in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Rivers will sit out against his former team after he was ruled out with a left knee contusion. Expect Jaylen Nowell to see a boost in playing time on Wednesday night. According to Rotogrinders'...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent playing bench role for Heat on Wednesday night

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Vincent will come off the bench after Kyle Lowry was announced as Miami's starter. In 18.2 expected minutes, our modes project Vincent to score 12.7 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes 6.3 points, 1.5 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

James Wiseman (ankle) remaining out Thursday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) will remain out Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Wiseman hasn't played since December 28. Kevon Looney will continue to start at center for the Warriors. numberFire's models project Looney for 23.8 minutes and 23.9 FanDuel points on Thursday. The Celtics are allowing the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

49ers' Jauan Jennings (ankle) limited on Wednesday

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jennings is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited at practice on Wednesday. If Jennings is active on Sunday, our models expect him to see 3.2 targets against the Cowboys.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jarred Vanderbilt operating in bench role for Jazz on Wednesday

Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is not starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt will come off the bench after Lauri Markkanen was named Utah's starter. In 19.8 expected minutes, our models project Vanderbilt to score 19.8 FanDuel points. Vanderbilt's projection includes 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/17/23

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...

