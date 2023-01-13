Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jalen Hurts (shoulder) not listed on Eagles' Tuesday injury report
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Hurts is on track to play in Saturday's Divisional round contest against the New York Giants after he logged a full practice on Tuesday. In a matchup versus a New York defense allowing 16.4 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks during the regular season, our models project Hurts to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Houston on Wednesday. He last played for the Hornets on January 2nd. Hayward is averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable for Timberwolves' Wednesday contest against Denver
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Edwards has recently been able to play though his questionable designations this month with recent hip soreness. In 37.2 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 39.9 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection...
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (ankle) available for Nuggets on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (ankle) is active for Wednesday's contest versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hyland will be active in a potential second unit role after the 22-year old was given a probable designation. In 20.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hyland to score 21.3 FanDuel points. Hyland's projection...
numberfire.com
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) out for Dallas on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hardaway is dealing with a left ankle sprain and will not be available to face the Hawks on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Friday.
numberfire.com
Josh Green (elbow) active for Mavericks' Wednesday contest
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Green will make his return after the Mavericks' guard missed over one month with a right elbow sprain. In 19.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to record 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) out on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Jones has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Heat on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Friday. Jones is...
Bills’ Edmunds showing growth both on and off the field
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Tremaine Edmunds has naturally been a leader for the Bills because he’s a middle linebacker and calls the signals for the defense. Yet Buffalo defensive coordinator, Leslie Frazier has noticed improvement as a leader from Edmunds this year and it could not have been timed better. “We kind of needed […]
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers list Gary Payton II (ankle) as probable on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton II is on track to play on Thursday after he was listed as probable. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Payton II to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Payton II's projection includes 7.0...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Cody Martin (knee) remains out on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Martin will sit out in Houston after the 27-year old was held out with knee soreness. Expect Jalen McDaniels to see a boost in playing time on Wednesday night. McDaniels' current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Austin Rivers (knee) ruled out for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (knee) will not play in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Rivers will sit out against his former team after he was ruled out with a left knee contusion. Expect Jaylen Nowell to see a boost in playing time on Wednesday night. According to Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent playing bench role for Heat on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Vincent will come off the bench after Kyle Lowry was announced as Miami's starter. In 18.2 expected minutes, our modes project Vincent to score 12.7 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes 6.3 points, 1.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
James Wiseman (ankle) remaining out Thursday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) will remain out Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Wiseman hasn't played since December 28. Kevon Looney will continue to start at center for the Warriors. numberFire's models project Looney for 23.8 minutes and 23.9 FanDuel points on Thursday. The Celtics are allowing the...
numberfire.com
49ers' Jauan Jennings (ankle) limited on Wednesday
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jennings is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited at practice on Wednesday. If Jennings is active on Sunday, our models expect him to see 3.2 targets against the Cowboys.
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt operating in bench role for Jazz on Wednesday
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is not starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt will come off the bench after Lauri Markkanen was named Utah's starter. In 19.8 expected minutes, our models project Vanderbilt to score 19.8 FanDuel points. Vanderbilt's projection includes 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/17/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
