Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Convicted man gets new trial for 2008 deadly home invasion
CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County judge has thrown out the conviction of a man who has spent the last 13 years in jail on murder charges. Marcus Sapp was found guilty in the home invasion murder of an Oakley man in 2008. Judge Jody Leubbers ruled that there was...
WLWT 5
City of Cincinnati files another lawsuit against property owner
CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati has filed another lawsuit against a property owner, claiming they breached a settlement agreement regarding a 2021 lawsuit among other claims and violations. The lawsuit, filed against VineBrook Homes, also includes claims of public nuisance, civil conspiracy, and intentional, repeated violations of both...
Fox 19
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man charged with evading police in Carroll County
LA GRANGE, Ky. — A Cincinnati man has been charged with evading police after leading officers on a chase in Carroll County. Twnety-year-old Grant Persiani of Cincinnati, Ohio, wracked up multiple charges including reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, no registration plates, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County deputies arrest woman after hit-and-run pursuit
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Hamilton County deputies were involved in a hit-and-run pursuit in the Lincoln Heights area, Wednesday afternoon. Officials say that at approximately 11:35 a.m. a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by Bryiona Brown, 35, appeared to intentionally strike two parked cars while deputies were present for an investigation on the 900 block of Simmons Avenue.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman charged with assault after road rage shooting
CINCINNATI — A woman has been charged with two counts of assault after shooting a car in a road range incident, court documents say. According to court documents, Tywanna Terrell, 29, brandished a firearm after a road rage incident before firing at someone in the car. Documents say the...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 UC students report having guns pulled on them, blocks apart
CINCINNATI — Guns were pulled on two University of Cincinnati students in separate off-campus incidents Sunday night, raising concerns once again about safety around the large, urban campus. Police have not linked the two instances, but a 20-year-old robbery victim said this afternoon she would be surprised if they're...
YAHOO!
Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday
A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn't get a fair trial and is eligible for bond. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder he says he didn’t commit, turned to his attorneys after the judge's ruling and said, "Thank you."
Victim of fatal Dayton shooting ID’d
The body was initially reported to be a Jane Doe, however, the coroner later identified the victim as a 34-year-old man, Marc Sims.
WLWT 5
Clermont County couple accused of leaving toddler with autism in abandoned car
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday afternoon, a maroon SUV was parked at an East Fork State Park campground. On Sunday, it was parked 15 miles away in a driveway on Newtownsville Road in Goshen with a child inside. A woman who owns the property called 911. "We just...
WLWT 5
Mexican authorities confirm recovered van matches description missing Hamilton man was believed to have been in
CINCINNATI — Police in Mexico have recovered a vehicle that matches the description of the van a missing Hamilton man was believed to have been in when he disappeared. Jose Gutierrez, 36, flew to Mexico on Dec. 23 to visit his fiancee, Daniela Pichardo, for Christmas. Pichardo lives in Guadalajara.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Deputies: Suspect in custody after woman shot, killed in Batavia Township
BATAVIA, Ohio — A man has been charged after a woman was fatally shot in Batavia Township Tuesday night. According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 17 around 6:45 p.m. officers received a 911 call from a woman who stated her son had arrived at her home on Magnolia Drive with his girlfriend who had been shot.
WLWT 5
Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting
HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
WLWT 5
Officers are investigating an assault with injuries at Rees E Price Academy in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Officers are investigating an assault with injuries at Rees E Price Academy in East Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Deputies: Man dies after being hit on highway in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after being hit on the highway late Tuesday night in Liberty Township. Butler County deputies say they received the call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and rushed to Ohio 129, between Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Lesourdsville West Chester Road. Wednesday afternoon, the...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Milton Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Milton Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home
Samantha Stevens faces up to nine years in prison and will have to register as a convicted arson offender.
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on State Route 129 in Liberty Township
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 129 in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
Comments / 0