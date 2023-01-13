ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

WLWT 5

City of Cincinnati files another lawsuit against property owner

CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati has filed another lawsuit against a property owner, claiming they breached a settlement agreement regarding a 2021 lawsuit among other claims and violations. The lawsuit, filed against VineBrook Homes, also includes claims of public nuisance, civil conspiracy, and intentional, repeated violations of both...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man charged with evading police in Carroll County

LA GRANGE, Ky. — A Cincinnati man has been charged with evading police after leading officers on a chase in Carroll County. Twnety-year-old Grant Persiani of Cincinnati, Ohio, wracked up multiple charges including reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, no registration plates, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton County deputies arrest woman after hit-and-run pursuit

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Hamilton County deputies were involved in a hit-and-run pursuit in the Lincoln Heights area, Wednesday afternoon. Officials say that at approximately 11:35 a.m. a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by Bryiona Brown, 35, appeared to intentionally strike two parked cars while deputies were present for an investigation on the 900 block of Simmons Avenue.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Court docs: Woman charged with assault after road rage shooting

CINCINNATI — A woman has been charged with two counts of assault after shooting a car in a road range incident, court documents say. According to court documents, Tywanna Terrell, 29, brandished a firearm after a road rage incident before firing at someone in the car. Documents say the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 UC students report having guns pulled on them, blocks apart

CINCINNATI — Guns were pulled on two University of Cincinnati students in separate off-campus incidents Sunday night, raising concerns once again about safety around the large, urban campus. Police have not linked the two instances, but a 20-year-old robbery victim said this afternoon she would be surprised if they're...
CINCINNATI, OH
YAHOO!

Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday

A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn't get a fair trial and is eligible for bond. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder he says he didn’t commit, turned to his attorneys after the judge's ruling and said, "Thank you."
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Deputies: Suspect in custody after woman shot, killed in Batavia Township

BATAVIA, Ohio — A man has been charged after a woman was fatally shot in Batavia Township Tuesday night. According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 17 around 6:45 p.m. officers received a 911 call from a woman who stated her son had arrived at her home on Magnolia Drive with his girlfriend who had been shot.
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting

HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Deputies: Man dies after being hit on highway in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after being hit on the highway late Tuesday night in Liberty Township. Butler County deputies say they received the call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and rushed to Ohio 129, between Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Lesourdsville West Chester Road. Wednesday afternoon, the...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Milton Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Milton Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on State Route 129 in Liberty Township

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 129 in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH

