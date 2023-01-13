ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh must accept it's national title – not Super Bowl – or bust

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh inherited a down-and-out program when he arrived in 2015. In 2023, he's sitting on a monster. There is no reason for Harbaugh to flirt the NFL anymore, not after a second cycle in which the former 49ers coach reportedly took interviews with NFL teams. On Monday, Harbaugh released another statement through the Michigan football Twitter page re-affirming his commitment to the program.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

Chiefs-Jaguars DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

To kick off the divisional playoff round, the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. Kansas City did its thing back in Week 10, securing a 27-17 win over Jacksonville, and with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs will advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Will Tom Brady retire? QB thanks reporters after Buccaneers are dominated by Cowboys in wild-card round

Tom Brady suffered the fourth one-and-done playoff appearance in his career Monday, a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in which he threw the ball 66 times at 45 years old. Despite his frustration in the middle of the game, Brady allowed himself to engage in some pomp and circumstance after it was over. He tipped his cap to the crowd and kissed his parents on his way off the field, piling onto the already-sizable heap of questions about his future.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

NFL playoff schedule 2023: Which games are on Australian TV for Divisional Round?

Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, with the upcoming Divisional Round full of blockbuster clashes. ESPN and Channel 7 will both broadcast every game from the second week of the playoffs live. The Sporting News has you covered for the times and channels of all the televised games here...
Sporting News

How close James Proche came to catching Hail Mary TD pass at end of Ravens' wild-card loss to Bengals

The Ravens might have mismanaged the end of their final drive in Sunday's wild-card loss to the Bengals, but James Proche nearly saved the day. Facing a fourth-and-20 from Cincinnati's 27 in the final seconds, Tyler Huntley did what he needed to do and aired it out. The pass was deflected by a leaping Mike Hilton in the end zone and fell behind a pack of defenders.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Best prop bets for Chiefs-Jaguars divisional round playoff game: Over/under picks for the Chiefs team total, Marvin Jones Jr., more

The top-seeded Chiefs play host to the fourth-seeded Jaguars to kick off the divisional round on Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m. ET, NBC). Kansas City's expected to return to its fifth-straight AFC Championship Game, currently priced as 8.5-point favorites with a high total of 53 points. For bettors looking to find...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Cowboys vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL divisional round playoff game — A battle of two teams that have persevered through major injuries

Many 2023 NFL Playoff games have been filled with storylines so far — it's that way every postseason. The overarching theme of the Cowboys at 49ers divisional-round tilt this weekend: perseverance. Both squads have dealt with injuries, including losing their respective QBs for significant amounts of time. But just like Muhammad Ali — whose birthday was this week — both franchises came back stronger after getting knocked to the ground. Today we will discuss the betting odds for what should be a classic NFC slugfest, and we'll make our predictions for which team will still be standing and which will be knocked out ahead of the NFC Championships.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Dallas sends Tom Brady, Tampa home with dominant wild-card win

10 months after the legendary quarterback came out of a brief retirement, the first sub-.500 season of his career ended with one final thud: A 31-14 home loss to the Cowboys. Both offenses looked shaky in the early minutes, but only one recovered. The Cowboys carved up Tampa's defense, putting together five touchdown drives behind a tremendous night from Dak Prescott.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Brett Maher missed kicks: Merriam-Webster dictionary pokes fun at Cowboys kicker battling 'yips' vs. Buccaneers

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a night that he'd like to forget in the team's 31-14 win over the Buccaneers. While Dallas romped to victory over Tampa Bay and led 24-0 before the Bucs got on the board, Maher endured one of the worst kicking performances in NFL history. He set a league record by missing his first four extra-point attempts of the evening.
DALLAS, TX

