FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL All-Pro Receiver Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated TV schedule, channels, scores for AFC & NFC divisional round
One more weekend until the championship rounds. With Super Wild Card Weekend all but in the rearview mirror, things aren't much clearer than they were prior to it. In the AFC, all four top seeds advanced, while the NFC's two juggernauts top the divisional round. The Eagles (No. 1 seed)...
Sporting News
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh must accept it's national title – not Super Bowl – or bust
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh inherited a down-and-out program when he arrived in 2015. In 2023, he's sitting on a monster. There is no reason for Harbaugh to flirt the NFL anymore, not after a second cycle in which the former 49ers coach reportedly took interviews with NFL teams. On Monday, Harbaugh released another statement through the Michigan football Twitter page re-affirming his commitment to the program.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Re-ranking the 8 teams left in 2023 playoffs, from Chiefs to Giants
The NFL is down to its version of the great eight. With the AFC and NFC wild-card rounds in the playoffs complete, there are only eight teams still alive in the race to get to and win Super Bowl 57. After addressing each team's real chances of winning the Super...
Sporting News
Vikings' misuse of Justin Jefferson costs them most in wild-card playoff loss to Giants
Justin Jefferson generated NFL MVP buzz during the 2022 regular season by leading the league with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards. Unfortunately, the first-team All-Pro wide receiver won't be leading Minnesota into the divisional round of the 2023 playoffs. The Vikings, the No. 3 seed and slight favorites playing...
Sporting News
Chiefs-Jaguars DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
To kick off the divisional playoff round, the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. Kansas City did its thing back in Week 10, securing a 27-17 win over Jacksonville, and with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs will advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.
Sporting News
Will Tom Brady retire? QB thanks reporters after Buccaneers are dominated by Cowboys in wild-card round
Tom Brady suffered the fourth one-and-done playoff appearance in his career Monday, a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in which he threw the ball 66 times at 45 years old. Despite his frustration in the middle of the game, Brady allowed himself to engage in some pomp and circumstance after it was over. He tipped his cap to the crowd and kissed his parents on his way off the field, piling onto the already-sizable heap of questions about his future.
Sporting News
NFL playoff schedule 2023: Which games are on Australian TV for Divisional Round?
Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, with the upcoming Divisional Round full of blockbuster clashes. ESPN and Channel 7 will both broadcast every game from the second week of the playoffs live. The Sporting News has you covered for the times and channels of all the televised games here...
Sporting News
Should Ravens give Lamar Jackson a new contract? Pros, cons of biggest free-agent dilemma in 2023 NFL offseason
The Ravens' 24-17 road loss to the AFC North rival Bengals in Sunday's wild-card playoff pushed them into an offseason that will be dominated by one huge question: Will they re-sign quarterback Lamar Jackson?. Jackson, battling a short-term knee injury, missed the final six games of Baltimore's season through the...
Sporting News
How close James Proche came to catching Hail Mary TD pass at end of Ravens' wild-card loss to Bengals
The Ravens might have mismanaged the end of their final drive in Sunday's wild-card loss to the Bengals, but James Proche nearly saved the day. Facing a fourth-and-20 from Cincinnati's 27 in the final seconds, Tyler Huntley did what he needed to do and aired it out. The pass was deflected by a leaping Mike Hilton in the end zone and fell behind a pack of defenders.
Sporting News
Rob Gronkowski critical of Aaron Rodgers' MVP talk: 'Don't you want Super Bowls?'
Rob Gronkowski doesn't appreciate all this MVP talk from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay signal-caller appeared Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show," saying he still thinks he can still play at an MVP-caliber level. Whether that's with the Packers or another team, he said, he's "not sure." Gronkowski,...
Sporting News
Best prop bets for Chiefs-Jaguars divisional round playoff game: Over/under picks for the Chiefs team total, Marvin Jones Jr., more
The top-seeded Chiefs play host to the fourth-seeded Jaguars to kick off the divisional round on Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m. ET, NBC). Kansas City's expected to return to its fifth-straight AFC Championship Game, currently priced as 8.5-point favorites with a high total of 53 points. For bettors looking to find...
Sporting News
Cowboys vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL divisional round playoff game — A battle of two teams that have persevered through major injuries
Many 2023 NFL Playoff games have been filled with storylines so far — it's that way every postseason. The overarching theme of the Cowboys at 49ers divisional-round tilt this weekend: perseverance. Both squads have dealt with injuries, including losing their respective QBs for significant amounts of time. But just like Muhammad Ali — whose birthday was this week — both franchises came back stronger after getting knocked to the ground. Today we will discuss the betting odds for what should be a classic NFC slugfest, and we'll make our predictions for which team will still be standing and which will be knocked out ahead of the NFC Championships.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread: 49ers outlast Cowboys; Chiefs crush Jaguars in divisional playoffs
The 2023 NFL playoffs have gone from 14 teams alive for Super Bowl 57 to only eight. The first set of six games during wild-card weekend had predictable results for the biggest favorites, with two having narrow escapes. The trio of tossup games went in a different direction with the underdogs all winning.
Sporting News
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Dallas sends Tom Brady, Tampa home with dominant wild-card win
10 months after the legendary quarterback came out of a brief retirement, the first sub-.500 season of his career ended with one final thud: A 31-14 home loss to the Cowboys. Both offenses looked shaky in the early minutes, but only one recovered. The Cowboys carved up Tampa's defense, putting together five touchdown drives behind a tremendous night from Dak Prescott.
Sporting News
Dak Prescott dog commercial: Inside AT&T ad starring Cowboys QB's infamous (and controversial) pit bull Icon
Dak Prescott is hoping to overcome late-season struggles and lead the Cowboys on a deep playoff run, but you might also see him on your screen during games he's not playing this January. Prescott and his dog, Icon, star in a new AT&T commercial that the Cowboys quarterback posted on...
Sporting News
Brett Maher missed kicks: Merriam-Webster dictionary pokes fun at Cowboys kicker battling 'yips' vs. Buccaneers
Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a night that he'd like to forget in the team's 31-14 win over the Buccaneers. While Dallas romped to victory over Tampa Bay and led 24-0 before the Bucs got on the board, Maher endured one of the worst kicking performances in NFL history. He set a league record by missing his first four extra-point attempts of the evening.
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers talks Packers future, retirement decision on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'I just need some time right now'
Just over a week ago, the Packers' season came to a gut-wrenching end with a home loss to the Lions in Week 18. Now, the attention turns to the future of their franchise quarterback. With rumors swirling that his time in Green Bay is nearing its end, Aaron Rodgers briefly...
