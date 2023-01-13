Read full article on original website
Agnes Blane
(Age 105, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday January 19th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Michael Lewis
Funeral Mass for 65 year old Michael Lewis of Cadiz, KY will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St Stephen’s Catholic church in Cadiz. Burial will follow in Ky Veteran’s Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY. Visitation:. St. Stephen’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 17, 2023...
Phil Keel, former WHOP gospel show contributor and retired firefighter, dead at 76
Former WHOP gospel show contributor and retired Hopkinsville firefighter Philip “Phil” Keel died Saturday at the age of 76. Keel answered the phone and gave announcements on Sunday mornings for several years on WHOP. An obituary from Hughart Beard and Giles Funeral Home says in addition to being...
Fire destroys building at Green Earth Recycling
Fire destroyed a building Monday night at Green Earth Recycling on Russellville Road in Christian County. The blaze likely began with a piece of equipment that malfunctioned and it was contained to the one structure that’s behind the fence, according to Highland Fire Department Deputy Chief Doug Chilton,. There...
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
Hopkinsville man arraigned in Guthrie attempted murder case
Arraignment was held Tuesday morning in Todd District Court for the Hopkinsville man charged with attempted murder in connection with a recent shooting in Guthrie. A not guilty plea was entered by public defender Darin Higgs on behalf of 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday of next week.
Grand jury to hear Todd County manslaughter case
A Todd County grand jury will soon hear the case against the young man charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with a New Year’s Eve morning fatal shooting in Guthrie. The original arrest citation from Guthrie police says 18-year old William O’Bryan of Guthrie, 16-year old Xavion Bell of...
Rotary hears of upcoming events, plans to expand at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center
Jeffers’ Bend Environmental Center is a nature refuge located right in Hopkinsville, and they offer events and slew of a nature amenities while looking to expand those services in the future. Speaking with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville Tuesday, Steering Committee Chair Charles Turner highlighted their many offerings, including...
No injuries after Oak Street home struck by gunfire Tuesday morning
Hopkinsville police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired into an Oak Street home early Tuesday morning. Three 9 mm shell casings were recovered in the area of the 2000 block of Oak Street, with the report saying the man sleeping inside wasn’t injured when the bullets struck his home about 3:30 a.m.
HPD investigating burglary at local pharmacy
A burglary was investigated early Tuesday morning at Cayce’s Pharmacy on West Seventh Street. Hopkinsville police received a report of a phone-in alarm about 3:30 a.m. and investigation determined a suspect had made forced entry and took about $1,000 worth of morphine. The incident was captured on video surveillance...
Electrical fire destroys Clarksville home
Fire destroyed a large home Sunday morning on Hattington Drive near the state line in Clarksville. Officials with Clarksville Fire and Rescue say investigation determined the blaze started from an electrical malfunction of an outdoor string of lights on the back deck, as the ignition of the fire was captured on a Ring camera.
KSP looking for escaped Webster County inmate
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Webster County Jail inmate who escaped custody Sunday afternoon. Officials say that about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, 45-year old Richard Louis Harper escaped from the jail wearing a tan jacket that says “Webster Co Jail”, blue jeans, and white shoes.
HPD investigating pair of vehicle thefts
Hopkinsville police are investigating a pair of vehicle thefts in recent days. A black 2019 Ford Fusion was stolen Saturday morning at a home in the 300 block of Berkley Street, with a report saying the keys, a wallet and money had been left inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, a blue...
MLK Day march, celebration focuses on youth and remembrance
The sounds of drum beats, chanting and singing filled the air from Freedom Elementary School over to Hopkinsville Community College, as hundreds of people took part in the annual Martin Luther King. Jr. Day march and celebration. Over 180 students participated in the march alone, with Christian County Middle School...
Mayor Knight talks priorities for city
New Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight says he’ll continue to work on issues that have been priorities for the city for decades. In a recent appearance on WHOP, Mayor Knight noted that anyone who drives around the city knows homelessness is a major issue and finding a solution will be very difficult.
Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville
Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
