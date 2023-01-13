Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three found dead inside a Dublin, Ohio home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Dublin Police Department in Franklin County is investigating the death of three individuals found inside a residence on Balfoure Court. According to the department, dispatchers received a call regarding a welfare check at the residence from a friend of one of the residents. Authorities say three victims were found inside the home, dead from gunshot wounds.
Three bodies found in Dublin house
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. According to a release from the City of Dublin, police went to a house on Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. after a well-being check call from a resident. When officers arrived, they found two men and one […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vandals cause damage across Circleville as police search for suspects
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Circleville police are investigating multiple reports of vandalism throughout the city. According to police, several vehicles had windows broken overnight, and reports of damage to homes have also been received. One of the incidents occurred on Ridgeway Drive, where officers responded to a report of a...
Ironton Tribune
Death at adult group home being investigated
The Ironton Police Department is investigating a fight at an adult group home that left one man dead. On Sunday, the IPD got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect flees on foot, deputies call for backup in Hocking Co.
LAURELVILLE, Ohio — Deputies in Hocking County called for backup after a suspect fled on foot during a traffic stop. It happened in Laurelville shortly after noon today. According to initial reports, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office had stopped an individual and the driver refused to exit the vehicle. The suspect then jumped out of the car and fled on foot toward the fire department, prompting deputies to request assistance from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
Ohio deputies release names involved in a shooting incident where a man was found in a roadway dead with gunshot wounds
Local officials say they have identified the man that was found dead on a roadway in Perry County. Christopher L. Bates age 40 of Crooksville, Ohio was discovered and pronounced dead near Old Rainer Road in Roseville, Ohio with two gunshot wounds. Joshua D. Bergeron was arrested and charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. […]
Juvenile hit by oncoming traffic after suspected stolen car crashes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for multiple juveniles who they say crashed a believed to be stolen car and crashed it Wednesday morning on the northeast side. According to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with Clinton Township saw what they believed was a stolen Hyundai weaving around […]
Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Armed standoff in Gallia Co. ends with suspect in custody
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday evening, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense armed standoff with a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road. According to reports, deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. in response to reports...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vehicle flees the scene following crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of South Bridge Street and Eighth on a crash that occurred at 1 p.m. today. According to first responders, one person was complaining of knee pain. Another vehicle, law enforcement said, fled the scene traveling down Eastern Avenue....
Fox 19
1 dead in Clermont County shooting, sheriff says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is dead Tuesday night from a shooting in Batavia Township. It happened on Magnolia Drive, which is located off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125. Reports of the shooting surfaced around 6:55 p.m. A Clermont County Sheriff’s Office detective...
WSAZ
First responders race to scene of structure fire
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County dispatchers, the blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Marne Avenue in Sciotoville. No injuries have been reported, but dispatchers tell us the...
74-year-old man dies in Marion County fire
LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue. On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy […]
Victim of fatal Dayton shooting ID’d
The body was initially reported to be a Jane Doe, however, the coroner later identified the victim as a 34-year-old man, Marc Sims.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – 36-Year-Old Woman Charged with Trafficking Drugs
PICKAWAY – A woman was arrested and charged with several felonies after a traffic stop in Pickaway County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol on 1/13/23 around 10 pm, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a 2014 Chrysler 200 in the area of Scioto street and Main Street after a traffic violation was observed. The woman behind the driver’s seat was identified as 36-year-old Jade Kiley who told the officer that she had a suspended driver’s license. A probable cause search was done on the vehicle after the smell of marijuana revealed a bulk amount of the substance concealed on Kiley from the officer.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. deputies involved in chase
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a short pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports from the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted a traffic stop along Cox Road near Massieville Road shortly after 12 p.m. The driver, however, refused to stop...
Man, 18, reported missing in Hocking County found
UPDATE: The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Leavitt has been found. NEW PLYMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered adult who went missing late last week. Jacob Alan Leavitt, from the New Plymouth area, was last seen at the family’s home Thursday, […]
sciotopost.com
Gallia County – Barricaded Standoff Ends in Arrest
Gallia County – Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement regarding a standoff with a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road in Addison Township, which occurred on Monday evening, January 16, 2023. “At approximately 5:27 p.m. the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was called to respond to a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two charged with drug trafficking in Meigs County
POMEROY – A man charged with drug trafficking in December was arrested Sunday from a separate warrant and search of his home, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department. David “Davie” Lawson, 49, 30958 Durst Ridge Road, was charged Sunday with drug trafficking after deputies and agents of...
WLWT 5
Attorney: Pike County suspect George 'Billy' Wagner looks forward to taking case to trial
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The patriarch of the Pike County murder suspects is now gearing up for his own legal fight. George "Billy" Wagner appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, just weeks after his son was sentenced for murdering eight members of the same family back in 2016. The hearing...
Comments / 0