ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gustine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Turlock, CA

Turlock is a bustling city in Stanislaus County in northeastern California’s Central Valley Region. It’s one of the most densely populated cities in the county, making it a hotbed for all sorts of city attractions and things to do. Turlock has a lot in store if you plan...
TURLOCK, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast locals get free access to the Aquarium next week

MONTEREY, Calif. — Central Coast residents will get free admission to the Monterey Bay Aquarium starting on Saturday. As part of the Community Open House, residents of San Benito County, Santa Cruz County and Monterey County can get into the Aquarium for free Jan. 21-29. [Video from previous coverage]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Emergency drive-thru food distribution set for Jan. 17

Boxes of food to be distributed Jan. 17. Photo courtesy of the Community FoodBank of San Benito County. Boxes of food to be distributed Jan. 17. Photo courtesy of the Community FoodBank of San Benito County. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez. La información en español...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Low Snow Levels Tonight

The Flood Warning for Mariposa County has been extended until 9 PM tonight (Wednesday). Flooding caused by multiple factors, including recent rainfall and high flows in the waterways, continues. This includes the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Several structures are flooded and some sand...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Containers for cleanup available in Merced for residents

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced that 30-yard containers are available in evacuation areas one and two for residential customers to remove flood debris. Those who don’t see containers in their area can call Public Works at (209) 385-6800 to receive information about disposing of storm-related debris. The Bulky-Item Drop-Off Site is […]
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
westsideconnect.com

Tribute: Mailo J. Meza

Mailo Joe Meza, 90 of Crows Landing passed away Jan. 7. Please click here for complete obituary details. To plant a tree in memory of Tribute: Meza as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
ABC10

Holiday weekend storms bringing record rainfall and funnel clouds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Records continue to fall with the latest round of wet weather hitting Northern California. This latest storm delivering the heaviest rainfall to the Northern San Joaquin Valley resulted in flooding and evacuations. Stockton recorded 1.23 inches of rain as of 5 p.m. breaking the old daily...
OAKDALE, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Friends of slain WW2 veteran look for answers in Merced

It was Max Brown’s biggest regret in life. He had never contacted the family of Lazaro “Lester” Martinez, the 19-year-old kid who had held him when he was certain he would die on the shores of a distant island in World War 2. On Max’s deathbed in...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings. The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59. Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when […]
MERCED, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding

SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show

CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
CAPITOLA, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm

Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warning lifted for 4 more areas in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has announced that evacuation warnings have been lifted for four more areas in Merced due to the flooding caused by heavy rain. These areas are Planada and Le Grand as well as Beachwood and McSwain. Although, McSwain Union Elementary extended its closure until Friday. Additionally, evacuation […]
MERCED, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Falling Trees and Damaged Cars: What you should know

MODESTO — A Modesto viewer says a city tree fell on her car last year, totaling it. When the city refused to cover the damage, she decided it was time to call Kurtis."It sounded like logs falling," said Vanessa DeLise, who sent CBS13 photos of a fallen branch from a Modesto city tree crushing her 2006 Toyota in July."The second I walked outside, I started bawling my eyes out," she said. "You could hear it crushing it the longer the was laying on it."When Vanessa was finally able to take it to the shop, they told her it would cost...
MODESTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy