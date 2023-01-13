Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Turlock, CA
Turlock is a bustling city in Stanislaus County in northeastern California’s Central Valley Region. It’s one of the most densely populated cities in the county, making it a hotbed for all sorts of city attractions and things to do. Turlock has a lot in store if you plan...
KSBW.com
Central Coast locals get free access to the Aquarium next week
MONTEREY, Calif. — Central Coast residents will get free admission to the Monterey Bay Aquarium starting on Saturday. As part of the Community Open House, residents of San Benito County, Santa Cruz County and Monterey County can get into the Aquarium for free Jan. 21-29. [Video from previous coverage]
benitolink.com
Emergency drive-thru food distribution set for Jan. 17
Boxes of food to be distributed Jan. 17. Photo courtesy of the Community FoodBank of San Benito County. Boxes of food to be distributed Jan. 17. Photo courtesy of the Community FoodBank of San Benito County. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez. La información en español...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Low Snow Levels Tonight
The Flood Warning for Mariposa County has been extended until 9 PM tonight (Wednesday). Flooding caused by multiple factors, including recent rainfall and high flows in the waterways, continues. This includes the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Several structures are flooded and some sand...
Containers for cleanup available in Merced for residents
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced that 30-yard containers are available in evacuation areas one and two for residential customers to remove flood debris. Those who don’t see containers in their area can call Public Works at (209) 385-6800 to receive information about disposing of storm-related debris. The Bulky-Item Drop-Off Site is […]
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
westsideconnect.com
Tribute: Mailo J. Meza
Mailo Joe Meza, 90 of Crows Landing passed away Jan. 7. Please click here for complete obituary details. To plant a tree in memory of Tribute: Meza as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Holiday weekend storms bringing record rainfall and funnel clouds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Records continue to fall with the latest round of wet weather hitting Northern California. This latest storm delivering the heaviest rainfall to the Northern San Joaquin Valley resulted in flooding and evacuations. Stockton recorded 1.23 inches of rain as of 5 p.m. breaking the old daily...
mercedcountytimes.com
Friends of slain WW2 veteran look for answers in Merced
It was Max Brown’s biggest regret in life. He had never contacted the family of Lazaro “Lester” Martinez, the 19-year-old kid who had held him when he was certain he would die on the shores of a distant island in World War 2. On Max’s deathbed in...
Video: Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County blanketed in snow
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Video shot overnight on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Sunday shows the mountain and the surrounding area covered in a thick blanket of fresh snow. Much of the video shows near white-out conditions as trees, roads, residences and businesses are covered in snow. In one part of the […]
All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings. The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59. Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when […]
KSBW.com
Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding
SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
KSBW.com
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
Incredible satellite imagery shows never-ending parade of storms that hit CA for 6 straight days
The video shows the barrage of atmospheric river storms that have dumped rain and snow on California, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, toppling trees, unleashing debris flows and triggering landslides.
mercedcountytimes.com
Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm
Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
Evacuation warning lifted for 4 more areas in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has announced that evacuation warnings have been lifted for four more areas in Merced due to the flooding caused by heavy rain. These areas are Planada and Le Grand as well as Beachwood and McSwain. Although, McSwain Union Elementary extended its closure until Friday. Additionally, evacuation […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
Falling Trees and Damaged Cars: What you should know
MODESTO — A Modesto viewer says a city tree fell on her car last year, totaling it. When the city refused to cover the damage, she decided it was time to call Kurtis."It sounded like logs falling," said Vanessa DeLise, who sent CBS13 photos of a fallen branch from a Modesto city tree crushing her 2006 Toyota in July."The second I walked outside, I started bawling my eyes out," she said. "You could hear it crushing it the longer the was laying on it."When Vanessa was finally able to take it to the shop, they told her it would cost...
