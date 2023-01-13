Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley's 911 Call Before Her Cardiac Arrest Shows a Distressed Scene
The 911 call that preceded Lisa Marie Presley's death shows a distressed scene. On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained and released the emergency call from the day of Presley's death, which hears Presley's housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough, frantically communicating with a 911 operator.
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
Lebanon-Express
Channing Tatum reveals 'Ghost' remake in the works
While speaking to Vanity Fair, the Jump Street star confirmed his production company Free Association has acquired the rights to the 1990 film Ghost for a remake.
Lebanon-Express
Pamela Anderson 'had no idea how much anger I had' before writing memoir
While speaking to People for an interview published on Sunday, the Baywatch star discussed working with Netflix on the upcoming documentary Pamela, A Love Story.
