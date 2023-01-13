ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arthur Ashe and the Australian Open

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38M58c_0kDr4vBb00

Arthur Ashe plays in the Southern California Sectional in 1966.

Photo via UCLA Charles E. Young Research Library Department of Special Collections

The Australian Open starts today at Melbourne Park. 53 years ago , Richmonder Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win the singles title at the Australian Open — two years after accomplishing the same feat at the
US Open .

As a child, Ashe developed his talent for tennis at Brook Field playground , where his father was supervisor. Virginia Union student Ronald Charity became his coach and connected him with the American Tennis Association in 1953. He started working his way up amateur rankings, facing difficulties due to racial segregation at competitions.

Decades later, Ashe was winning bigger titles, including a singles victory at Wimbledon in 1975 . He
won a men’s doubles title at the Australian Open with partner Tony Roche in 1977.

Bonus: Get an insight on Ashe s strategic mind in this 1980 segment from “The Dick Cavett Show.”

