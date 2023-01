Arthur Ashe and the Australian Open

Arthur Ashe plays in the Southern California Sectional in 1966. Photo via UCLA Charles E. Young Research Library Department of Special Collections

The Australian Open starts today at Melbourne Park., Richmonder Arthur Ashe became theto win the singles title at the Australian Open — two years after accomplishing the same feat at theAs a child, Ashe developed his talent for tennis at, where his father was supervisor. Virginia Union studentbecame his coach and connected him with the American Tennis Association in 1953. He started working his way up amateur rankings, facing difficulties due toat competitions.Decades later, Ashe was winning bigger titles, including a singles victory at. He won a men’s doubles title at thewith partner Tony Roche in 1977.Get an insight onin this 1980 segment from “The Dick Cavett Show.”