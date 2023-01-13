Read full article on original website
WTHI
Vigo County History Center unveiled a new exhibit
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County History Center unveiled a new exhibit featuring a historic greenhouse. The exhibit showcased Davis Gardens. At one point, Davis Gardens was the largest vegetable producing greenhouse in the world. The greenhouse thrived during the mid 20th century until it closed in 1974....
WTHI
Terre Haute home fully engulfed in flames
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is working to put out a large house fire. The fire happened at around one in the afternoon on Monday at 2325 Sycamore Street behind the Advanced Auto Parts store on Wabash Avenue. News 10 will have updates from the...
WTHI
Community center receives donation from local hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The HCA Healthcare Foundation donated to a local group Monday morning. Staff from Terre Hate Regional Hospital presented a $10,000 check to the 14th and Chestnut Community Center. The money came from a winning submission in the 2022 Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows Food and Nutrition Drive.
WTHI
Get to know Dr. Tom Balitewicz, Vigo County Schools interim superintendent
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is in the beginning stages of selecting a permanent superintendent. We told you, former superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth retired in early January. Now, Dr. Tom Balitewicz holds the interim position. News 10s Kit Hanley had the opportunity to sit down...
WTHI
Sullivan county town trying to fix near two decade old mistake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Dugger residents were made aware that their water bills will double this next month. This comes after not having a clerk-treasurer for some time nearly two decades ago. Now, residents in Dugger are literally paying the consequences. The raised rate comes after a clerk-treasurer...
WTHI
Local students attend annual Youth Summit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Human Relations Commission hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Youth Summit Monday at Chances and Services for Youth. Students heard from several speakers, including the Mayor of Terre Haute, the President of the NAACP, and the Vigo County Schools Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Participants also learned about local history, anti-Semitism, their rights, and moral dilemmas through breakout sessions.
WTHI
Firefighter falls through floor while battling apartment fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute firefighter was sent to the hospital after responding to an apartment fire call. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday at 2302 Locust Street. The two-story building contained seven apartments. THFD Chief Bill Berry said crews found heavy smoke and flames...
WTHI
Two arrested after two different shootings near the same bar on the same night
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - On January 15, around 1 a.m., officers from the Washington Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired near the Antique Bar on East Main Street. There, officers learned there had been a physical altercation between a man and a woman. The man 30-year-old Edwin...
WTHI
Clay City Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in an attempted theft
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay City Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in an attempted theft. The department posted these images on its Facebook last week. Officers say three individuals attempted to steal the First Farmers ATM. The masked suspects arrived in the truck. The department is...
WTHI
Farmers now have the right to repair their own equipment - Memorandum understanding between John Deere & American Farm Bureau Federation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A longstanding issue has been resolved between John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The "AFBF" signed a right-to-repair memorandum of understanding with John Deere. This agreement allows farmers to repair their own equipment or take it to a local independent shop. Farmers say...
WTHI
Two local men taken into custody for drug-related crimes
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men were taken into custody for drug-related crimes Friday night. Officers with the Washington Police Department responded to Sundale Trailer Court. That's after receiving complaints of suspected drug activity. After conducting a search warrant, officers found 6.8 grams of cocaine, some meth, and other drugs....
