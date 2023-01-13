Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
Science On Tap at the Orlando Science CenterFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando locationAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Florida pledges $37.6 million for Volusia beach recovery, residents say its not enough
DAYTONE BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Daytona Beach Shores is still recovering from the damaging effects of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Deborah Taylor lives along the beach and says they have lots of work ahead of them. "We're in the process of getting estimates to build a seawall, we need millions of dollars, we really do."
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach shores residents say $37M isn't enough for hurricane damage repair
People living along the beachline say they appreciate the gesture, but the area needs much more to rebuild the seawall. One homeowner says it will only buy about 10 seawalls out.
fox35orlando.com
Body recovered from lake in Kissimmee after person entered pond: Deputies
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A body was recovered from a Kissimmee pond after dive teams responded to a report of someone entering a pond on Tuesday. Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez said the body was that of an older female. No other information on the woman's identity has been released. "There...
fox35orlando.com
More migrants rescued by cruise ship headed to Florida's Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Over the loudspeaker on the MSC Meraviglia, passengers traveling from Cozumel, Mexico to Port Canaveral heard a crew member alerting them that the cruise ship would be stopping to help people floating at sea on a makeshift raft. An MSC spokesperson sent us this statement, which...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures on the rise ahead of next rain chances in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 77 degrees. Main weather concerns: Yet another great weather day for the area! Highs are warmer for the PM with many areas rising into the upper 70s this afternoon. The only concern today is the HIGH RISK of rip currents at ALL Central Florida...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando bars would require permits, added security in order to serve until 2 a.m. under proposal
ORLANDO, Fla. - The City of Orlando is reportedly considering making changes to the operations of downtown Orlando – forcing bars and clubs to close at midnight vs. 2 a.m. and preventing new bars and clubs from opening for the next six months – in the wake of a pair of shootings that happened near the entertainment district.
fox35orlando.com
Florida farm sees massive demand as egg prices skyrocket
The huge increase in the price of eggs at the grocery store -- and limited supply -- has put the focus on local farms, which have also seen an increase in demand. Tiffany Eddy and her family own Hartwood Homestead, a small farm in Winter Garden, where they sell eggs. ""We had a lot of people just showing up and a lot of people wanting more than we had," said Eddy. "I’ve had people complain about the price of eggs before saying $5 is too much and they could get it cheaper at the grocery today. Now, no one says that anymore," she said.
fox35orlando.com
Travelers say Orlando International new Terminal C is to much walking
Significant renovations may come to Orlando International after travelers say the walking is too much to bear. Moving walkways have been suggested but the airport may not be wide enough.
fox35orlando.com
Woman struck, killed by train in Brevard County: FHP
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train along Malabar Rd. (State Road 514) late Tuesday evening. Troopers said the incident was reported to have happened east of U.S. Highway 1 and the pedestrian, a woman, sustained...
fox35orlando.com
Sarah Boone case: Attorney plans to argue battered spouse defense in 2020 death of Boone's boyfriend
WINTER PARK, Fla. - The defense attorney representing Sarah Boone, a Florida woman charged with second-degree murder after her boyfriend died inside a suitcase in 2020, said he plans to use a battered spouse defense when her case goes to trial, which is expected to happen this year. During a...
fox35orlando.com
Florida runner hit by car says it took hours for FHP troopers to respond
ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Jan. 17, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see gorgeous weather over the next few days with a little patchy fog in the mornings as lows hover in the low 50s. That fog will burn off and highs will reach into the upper 70s. The next rain chance comes on Friday.
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park still closed after power failure: Here's what needs to happen before it opens
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Nearly three weeks after The Wheel at ICON Park suffered a power failure with more than 60 people onboard, the owners of the ride are still performing maintenance and conducting safety checks, and there is no timeframe for when the 400-foot Ferris wheel might reopen. In...
fox35orlando.com
Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say
SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando salon owner says she was victim of break-in caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. - The owner of a salon in Downtown Orlando says someone broke into her place by shattering the window and took off with the cash box. She says she's not the only business that was hit. "We had a guy break into our window, crawl through the window...
fox35orlando.com
Runner searching for car that hit him as he crossed the street in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Daryl Willmore is an avid runner. He’s been jogging a route by Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Boulevard every day for about seven years. He wears this bright band, so drivers can see him, and is careful when crossing the road. "I follow all the rules....
fox35orlando.com
'He shouldn't have lost his life:' Family of Kissimmee crash victim speaks out
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Roney Montero was three minutes away from his house when a driver in a stolen SUV hit his car so hard that it went flying into a ditch, killing him. His husband is still in shock and disbelief that the love of his life who was full of life, who was always singing and smiling — is gone.
fox35orlando.com
Deadly Sanford shooting involving 2 vehicles: Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. - A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others were not identified by police, citing Marsy's Law.
fox35orlando.com
Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say
A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others were not identified by police, citing Marsy's Law.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Kissimmee on Arisha Drive
One person was shot and killed in Kissimmee on Monday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Gany Djurabayev was arrested on Tuesday in the shooting death of Bekzod Nishonboev.
Comments / 0