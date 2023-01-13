Read full article on original website
This Artificial Intelligence Research Introduces A Vision-Language-Commonsense Transformer Model That Incorporates Contextualized Commonsense For External Knowledge Visual Questioning Tasks
The field of “Visual Question Answering” (VQA) focuses on developing AI systems that can correctly respond to queries asked in a conversational tone and relate to a given image. If a system can accomplish this goal, it has shown to have a deeper understanding of images in general, as it must be able to respond to questions about various aspects of an image.
ByteDance AI Research Proposes a Novel Self-Supervised Learning Framework to Create High-Quality Stylized 3D Avatars with a Mix of Continuous and Discrete Parameters
A key entry point into the digital world, which is more prevalent in modern life for socializing, shopping, gaming, and other activities, is a visually appealing and animate 3D avatar. A decent avatar should be attractive and customized to match the user’s appearance. Many well-known avatar systems, such as Zepeto1 and ReadyPlayer2, employ cartoonized and stylized looks because they are fun and user-friendly. However, choosing and modifying an avatar by hand typically entails painstaking modifications from many graphic elements, which is both time-consuming and challenging for novice users. In this research, they investigate the automated generation of styled 3D avatars from a single selfie taken from the front.
From Misinformation to Public Manipulation: This AI Research Report Shows the Dangers of Large Language Models in the Spread of Convincible Fake News
The advancements in the field of AI have brought about a broad range of benefits and have the potential to revolutionize many domains and industries. Large language models have recently produced a lot of buzz in artificial intelligence. These models are trained on enormous amounts of textual data and can generate meaningful text like humans. It can complete tasks such as translation and summarization and generate software codes. One of the key advantages of large language models is that they can easily generate good-quality text swiftly and at scale. This makes them beneficial for various applications, such as content creation, sentence completion, language translation, text summarization, etc.
Meet Tune-A-Video: An AI Framework To Address The Text-To-Video Generation Problem Through Existing Text-To-Image Generation Models
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has ushered in a new era in computer science where it can produce rich and lifelike imagery. Multimedia creation has significantly improved (for instance, text-to-text, text-to-image, image-to-image, and image-to-text generation). Recent generative models like OpenAI’s Stable Diffusion and Dall-E (text-to-image) have been well received, and as a result, these technologies are fast evolving and capturing people’s attention.
CMU Researchers Introduce BUTD-DETR: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Conditions Directly On A Language Utterance And Detects All Objects That The Utterance Mentions
Finding all of the “objects” in a given image is the groundwork of computer vision. By creating a vocabulary of categories and training a model to recognize instances of this vocabulary, one may avoid the question, “What is an Object?” The situation worsens when one tries to use these object detectors as practical home agents. Models often learn to pick the referenced item from a pool of object suggestions a pre-trained detector offers when requested to ground referential utterances in 2D or 3D settings. As a result, the detector may miss utterances that relate to finer-grained visual things, such as the chair, the chair leg, or the chair leg’s front tip.
Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Newsletters To Subscribe In 2023
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a rapidly evolving field that is shaping the way we live and work. Keeping up with the latest developments in AI can be a daunting task, but there are many newsletters that can help you stay informed. In this article, we will highlight some of the top AI newsletters that you should consider subscribing to in order to stay up-to-date with the latest breakthroughs, trends, and insights in the field of AI. These newsletters cover a wide range of topics, from cutting-edge research and technological advancements to practical applications and business implications. Whether you’re a student, researcher, or professional, these newsletters will help you stay ahead of the curve and gain a deeper understanding of the field of AI.
Meet PV3D: A Novel AI 3D Framework For Portrait Video Generation
Machine learning and artificial intelligence are living the best moments of their lives. With the recent release of huge models like Stable Diffusion and ChatGPT, the era of generative models has reached a very interesting point. For instance, we can pose ChatGPT whatever question comes to our mind, and the...
