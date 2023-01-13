Read full article on original website
JUNIOR HIGH SALUKIS SWEEP ON ROAD
The Red Hill Junior High Basketball Salukis won both games on the road Tuesday at Oblong. The 7th grade picked up a 38-9 win behind Brayden Carie with 10 points. The 8th grade won 34-28 with both DJ Brashear and Marcus Davis scoring 12 points apiece. The Jr High Salukis ened the regular season Thursday at Richland County (Olney).
LADY BRAVES STILL UNBEATEN
In elementary girls basketball, the Lawrenceville 5th grade Lady Braves are now 6-0 after a 28-6 win over Mt Carmel. Hadley Johnson and Sienna Ivers each scored 10 points in the victory. The 6th grade Lady Braves are also unbeaten at 5-0 with a 34-8 win over Mt Carmel. Ava Cessna and Reagan Ivers each had 10 in the win.
