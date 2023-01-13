In elementary girls basketball, the Lawrenceville 5th grade Lady Braves are now 6-0 after a 28-6 win over Mt Carmel. Hadley Johnson and Sienna Ivers each scored 10 points in the victory. The 6th grade Lady Braves are also unbeaten at 5-0 with a 34-8 win over Mt Carmel. Ava Cessna and Reagan Ivers each had 10 in the win.

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO