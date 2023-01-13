Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What will the Hog Days 2023 tagline be?
The tagline for the upcoming Hog Days Festival will be “The feeling Never Gets Old: Kewanee Hog Days 2023” according to the co-chair of the Hog Days Committee. Larry Flannery said this year’s tagline came from an idea he had and it fits nicely with an “Earth, Wind & Fire” song that was chosen to be used for the Hog Days video.
ourquadcities.com
Silvis woman seeks help to save home on Hero Street
Owning a home is dream that many have in their lifetime, but not all always achieve this goal. Sheila Garvey shared this same dream and decided to cash in all of her 401K to purchase her home., settling on a house on Silvis’ historic Hero Street. “We bought the...
monmouthcollege.edu
New Faculty Profile
Justin Swearinger goes from conducting science experiments to conducting music. – So far in his first year of teaching at Monmouth College, music professor Justin Swearinger has had conversations with math professor Mike Sostarecz about 3D printing; chemistry professor Brad Sturgeon about virtual reality; physics professor Mike Solontoi about the physics of music; classics professor Bob Holschuh Simmons about the overlaps between classics and music; and educational studies professor Michelle Holschuh Simmons about music teacher education.
Check Out Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa This Week With Our FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Students Learn About Issues Facing Maple City Through Journalism Assignment
A group of Monmouth College students recently took a closer look at the city where they go to school, and they say they discovered some surprising facts about the Maple City. The students in an “Introduction to Journalism” class (listed as COMM 260) taught by student media adviser Chris Goble immersed themselves in the Monmouth community last fall as part of an investigative reporting assignment titled “260 Reports: Small-Town Challenges and Opportunities,” for which they published a special online report.
wvik.org
Sarah Kolb Argues New Legal Precedents Should Prompt Resentencing
On Wednesday (1/11/2023), a panel of the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa heard arguments about her request for resentencing. The murder 18 years ago made headlines for months in the Quad Cities. Attorneys discussed whether, during sentencing, the judge took her age and capacity to be rehabilitated into account.
Two Galesburg aldermen accuse city officials of violating Open Meetings Act
A pair of Galesburg alderman have alleged city officials violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act during two recent Galesburg City Council meetings. In a joint news release sent out at 5 p.m. Friday by Ward 1 Alderman Bradley Hix and Ward 7 Alderman Larry Cox, the two alderman state they have filed Open Meetings Act violations against Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman and City Manager Gerald Smith. The aldermen say the violations occurred Dec. 5 and 19, and were filed last week with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office of Public Access Bureau.
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
25newsnow.com
Peoria lawmaker makes history in the Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD (25 News Now) - Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch has selected State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) to serve as lead budget negotiator for House Democrats. The appointment makes Gordon-Booth the first African American and first woman to serve in that role in Illinois history. “From improving...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
KBUR
Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction
Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
The Top Five Must-Try Restaurants In The Quad Cities, According To A Travel Magazine
The Quad Cities has many good places to eat but five of them got special recognition. Food Wine Travel Magazine recently made a visit to the Quad Cities and selected their top five places to eat. The QC has a pretty good variety of restaurants for us to enjoy. Here are the ones that the publication picked out:
iheart.com
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
ourquadcities.com
Blaze destroys home early Saturday
A fire destroyed a home in Burlington early Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 5:36 a.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find...
Divas Drag Show Returns To Rock Island’s Speakeasy TONIGHT!
The Speakeasy, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, is thrilled to welcome back the areas premiere drag show VIVA LA DIVAS on Friday night!. Tickets are only $10 in advance and $12 day of for this two hour show!! You must be 18 or older to attend – no exceptions.
25newsnow.com
Candle causes Saturday afternoon fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A fire caused by a candle has been ruled as unintentional. Firefighters were called to a home on the 1400 block of W. Barker Ave in Peoria shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They were able to put out the fire within ten minutes, containing...
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
