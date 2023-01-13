A group of Monmouth College students recently took a closer look at the city where they go to school, and they say they discovered some surprising facts about the Maple City. The students in an “Introduction to Journalism” class (listed as COMM 260) taught by student media adviser Chris Goble immersed themselves in the Monmouth community last fall as part of an investigative reporting assignment titled “260 Reports: Small-Town Challenges and Opportunities,” for which they published a special online report.

