ASP: One dead after Thursday night North Little Rock pursuit ends in fiery Maumelle crash

NORTH LITTE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas state troopers said that one person is dead after a North Little Rock police chase ended in a fiery crash in Maumelle Thursday night.

According to the Arkansas State Police, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen car in the 2700 block of McArthur Drive around 8:22 p.m.

Police said that the driver refused to stop, starting a chase northbound. As the car slowed at MacArthur Drive and the Interstate 40 west on ramp, police said that a female jumped from the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Officials said that special agents were asked to assist the NLRPD in the chase. Troopers said they took over the pursuit near White Oak Crossing.

As the pursuit neared the Morgan/Maumelle exit on Interstate 40, special agents said that the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a tree and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, ASP officials said.

Law enforcement officials have not released the identity of the driver at this time. The body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and the cause of death.

