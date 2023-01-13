Read full article on original website
KSNT
Giving Back: Topeka Police Athletic League
TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of Giving Back sponsored by Patterson Legal Group, we are proud to spotlight the Topeka Police Athletic League. Major Mike Cross with the Topeka Police Athletic League joins FOX 43 AM Live’s Dane Kroll to discuss their mission to help kids in the community.
KSNT
System brings rain, snow, and ice to Northeast Kansas Wednesday
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties in effect until midnight. Rain moves in for most this morning, but our northern and northwestern counties (those under the advisory) will see freezing rain and snow. Watch out for slick roadways, bridges, and overpasses as you’re traveling around today.
KSNT
Mix possible tonight before clearing on Thursday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties in effect until midnight. A round of light a winter mix or light snow will spread through the region this evening. While it will be scattered,...
KSNT
Rain south and a wintry mix expected by early Wednesday
Brief switch back to wintry mix by Wednesday evening. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night. Clouds thicken overnight with areas of rain spreading in from the southwest after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout...
KSNT
Wintry weather expected for some late tonight and into Wednesday
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night. We’ll stay dry through most of today, but we’ll see slight dip in temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s for this afternoon. Prepare for a potentially...
