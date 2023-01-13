ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosick, NY

NY-7 in Hoosick closed for culvert replacement

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2OUd_0kDr3dII00

HOOSICK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — State transportation crews have closed State Route 7 in Hoosick, until further notice, for an emergency culvert replacement. The culvert, which carries overflow water from the Hoosick River, will be replaced with pre-cast concrete in the coming days.

Detour Information:

Heading eastbound:

  • Car Detour
    • Passenger cars will take a right onto NY Route 22 South, continue for about two miles and take a left onto NY Route 346 East. After a half-mile, take a left onto County Route 95. Then in a quarter mile, take a left to continue onto County Route 95. After nearly three miles, the detour ends back at NY Route 7.
  • Truck Detour
    • Trucks will take a right onto NY Route 22 South, continue for just over two miles and take a left onto NY Route 346 East where they will continue for seven miles until they reach US Route 7, at which time they will take a left heading North. After nine miles they will arrive at VT Route 9 in the City of Bennington and the detour ends. VT Route 9 is the continuation of NY Route 7.
Reduced overnight lanes on the Northway in Albany County

Heading westbound:

  • Car Detour
    • Passenger cars will take a left onto County Route 95 and after a mile and a half bear right to continue on County Route 95. After another mile, they will take a right to stay on County Route 95. A quarter mile later, take a right onto NY Route 346 West. After a half mile, take another right onto US Route 22 North and continue for just over two miles until the detour ends back at NY Route 7.
  • Truck Detour
    • Trucks will take US Route 7 South through Bennington until they reach VT Route 346. They will take a right onto VT Route 346 and continue for seven miles. Then they will take a right onto US Route 22 North and continue for two-and-a-third miles until the detour ends back at NY Route 7.
Police: Person hit by car in Colonie, hospitalized

The state Department of Transportation said they will keep the public informed as to when the road will reopen. There is no anticipated date of completion for the project, at this time.

