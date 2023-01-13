ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

wglt.org

Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic will be closed for months after Sunday's arson fire

The Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria is expected to remain closed for months after a so-called incendiary device was thrown through a window late Sunday night. Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Jeff Hascall said fire and smoke was showing from one of the front windows of the Planned Parenthood clinic at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave.when crews responded to a call there.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington police start voucher program to pay for burned-out car lights

Starting in February, the Bloomington Police Department plans to replace tickets with repair vouchers for motorists who are pulled over for a burnt-out bulb. It’s in partnership with a MicroGrants that helps fund the Lights On! Program, and Country Financial, which has contributed $6,000 to the effort. Bloomington Police...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Authorities investigating arson fire at Peoria Planned Parenthood

Officials say an overnight fire at the Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic was intentionally set. Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Jeff Hascall said firefighters responded to a call at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. They found fire and smoke showing from one of the front windows. Planned Parenthood of Illinois president and CEO Jennifer Welch said a fire accelerant was thrown through the window.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington Police renew call for public's help in solving 2022 homicide

Bloomington Police say they’re hoping that witnesses step forward with new information that leads to an arrest in the unsolved killing of a 20-year-old last year. Dylan Meserole of Normal was shot and killed Feb. 12 during a party at an apartment in the 1600 block of West Olive Street in Bloomington, near the Sunnyside Court public housing complex. Police had responded to a report of people fighting. It was one of five fatal shootings in Bloomington in 2022.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington council hears about city's new ADA plan and police ideas for spending $500K grant

During Tuesday's non-voting meeting, the Bloomington City Council and Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe were presented with the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan, and the Bloomington Police Department’s ideas for using a $500,000 violence prevention grant. Michael Hurt, Bloomington’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, outlined the city’s ADA...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Heartland Community College approves cannabis certificate program

Heartland Community College wants to prepare students for the fast-growing cannabis industry in Illinois. The college's board of trustees on Tuesday approved a new certificate in cannabis production, delivery and dispensary operations. It's a two-semester program that would have its graduates ready for an entry-level job. Heartland Provost and Vice...
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Normal council expected to vote on next steps for housing developments

Two proposals to move forward with planned housing developments come before the Normal Town Council on Tuesday. On the agenda are a final plat for three Weldon Reserve houses on Beech Street, and an annexation agreement that sets aside nearby property for Carden Springs, a complex of garden-style apartments and townhouses.
NORMAL, IL

