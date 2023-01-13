Read full article on original website
Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on drug trafficking charge
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police say a suspected drug dealer was caught in Amarillo last week. They say, back in September, the Region 5 Drug Task Force – along with local law enforcement – raided two locations in Clovis that were both owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. They say they found nearly 400 fentanyl pills […]
Four found dead in Clovis house fire, investigation ongoing
CLOVIS, New Mexico –Four people were found dead in a house fire in Clovis on Thursday morning, according to a press release from the Clovis Police Department. The fire occurred at a residence in the 500 block of Wallace St. around 2:18 a.m., Clovis PD said. Clovis Fire Department and police responded to the scene […]
