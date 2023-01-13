ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash with multiple vehicles on Woodrow Road, DPS said

By Caitlyn Rooney
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7PWR_0kDr3FIy00

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pedestrian was seriously injured, and another person had moderate injuries after a crash that involved three vehicles on Friday in the 5700 block of Woodrow Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The call came in at 10:54 a.m.

Police looking for 2 suspects in aggravated robberies across Lubbock

According to DPS, a vehicle was stopped on County Road 1800 waiting for traffic on Woodrow Road when a jeep went around them, into the intersection. DPS said the jeep crashed with a van on Woodrow Road. The van lost control and struck a pedestrian, according to DPS. The jeep then crashed with a truck that was pulling a trailer, DPS said.

According to DPS, both victims were taken to University Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

LPD investigating early Tuesday crash, one with serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Avenue, the Lubbock Police Department said in a press release. The call came in at 4:54 a.m., and the person was transported by EMS to be treated for their injuries, LPD said.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Stabbing leaves one with serious injuries, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — At 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department was called in reference to a stabbing. According to LPD, the victim showed up at Community Health Center of Lubbock in the 1600 block 5th Street and had serious injuries. EverythingLubbock.com asked if the stabbing occurred at that...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

5 injured in 2-car crash involving cow near Ropes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash near Ropes that left five people injured. The crash occurred on Hwy 62/82 just south of Foster Road around 7:30 a.m. Officials stated a car crashed into a cow that was standing in the roadway. The crash severely damaged the car and the driver was unable to drive it off the roadway. Shortly after, another car collided into the rear of the first vehicle.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Woman dies after early morning crash in west Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning crash in west Lubbock left one woman dead, according to police. Officers were called to a crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue just before 5 a.m. this morning. Police stated 56-year-old Konny Krier was driving south when her SUV left the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Crash on Milwaukee Avenue turns deadly, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue early Tuesday morning turned deadly, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were called at 4:54 a.m. According to LPD, Konny Krier, 56, was driving an SUV southbound when the vehicle left the road and “struck a telephone pole before coming […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital, 1 arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police have arrested a man accused of critically injuring another man in a shooting at an apartment near West 28th and Joliet Street. Officers responded to a shots fired call Monday night at the Central Village Apartments where they found Tevin Baker with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview for treatment and later transported to Covenant in Lubbock in critical condition.
PLAINVIEW, TX
KCBD

LPD asking for public’s help in road rage shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who shot at a woman during a road rage incident. The central Lubbock shooting occurred in early December. Police were called to the 2900 block of Hartford Avenue just after 10 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations on Monday, Jan. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations during the morning hours on Monday, January 16. According to an LPD press release, the investigations will be conducted at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need

I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Plainview burglary suspect identified as escaped New Mexico prisoner

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department has identified a suspect believed to be linked to a string of burglaries in the area from March 2022 through Oct. 2022. Police say DPS recovered DNA from a burglarized local dealership that matched a New Mexico man. The man is accused...
PLAINVIEW, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy