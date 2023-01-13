Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash with multiple vehicles on Woodrow Road, DPS said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A pedestrian was seriously injured, and another person had moderate injuries after a crash that involved three vehicles on Friday in the 5700 block of Woodrow Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The call came in at 10:54 a.m.
According to DPS, a vehicle was stopped on County Road 1800 waiting for traffic on Woodrow Road when a jeep went around them, into the intersection. DPS said the jeep crashed with a van on Woodrow Road. The van lost control and struck a pedestrian, according to DPS. The jeep then crashed with a truck that was pulling a trailer, DPS said.
According to DPS, both victims were taken to University Medical Center.
